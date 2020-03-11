e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Controlled Delhi violence in 36 hrs’: Meenakshi Lekhi defends govt in Lok Sabha

‘Controlled Delhi violence in 36 hrs’: Meenakshi Lekhi defends govt in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Menakshi Lekhi blamed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AAP councillor Tahir Hussainand JNU student Sharjeel Imam for the violence in northeast Delhi last month.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said BJP leaders had no hand in last month’s violence in northeast Delhi.
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said BJP leaders had no hand in last month’s violence in northeast Delhi.(ANI)
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Menakshi Lekhi on Wednesday defended party colleagues Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra who have been accused by the opposition of setting the stage for the violence that rocked northeast Delhi last month and left more than 50 people dead.

“Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma were blamed for Delhi violence. Anurag and Verma made comments on January 20 and January 28, while the violence started on February 23. Kapil Mishra was held responsible for acts of Amanatullah Khan, Sharjeel Imam and Tahir Hussain,” Lekhi said during a discussion on the violence in the Lok Sabha , according to ANI.

Without naming the Congress, she blamed the grand old party for the riots and said the government had controlled the violence in 36 hours.

Watch l Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Vs Meenakshi Lekhi over Delhi violence in Lok Sabha 

“They talked of 1984 riots, I would like to tell them that they’ve forgotten that some accused are today in the position of CM. The violence was brought under control within 36 hrs which, if you look at in hindsight, was in the making for months,” she said.

The BJP claims that the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh that began last December had vitiated the atmosphere and eventually led to the violence in the capital’s northeast.

The BJP also blames Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam for fanning passions. It has also accused AAP councilor Tahir Hussain, who has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Intelligence Bureau staffer in the riots of orchestrating the violence.

The violence in northeast Delhi began as a skirmish between supporters of the CAA and protesters against the law in Jafrabad area and escalated quickly into full blown riots that initially caught the police unawares and raged for three days.

On February 23, BJP’s Kapil Mishra had asked the Delhi Police to vacate the Jafrabad and Chand Bagh roads and gave them an ultimatum of three days.

Mishra’s ultimatum to the police in a speech was widely shared and was blamed by the opposition as a signal to target Muslims.

Delhi had been on the edge in the run up to the assembly elections which the BJP lost badly. Union minister Anurag Thakur and Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma were accused of provocative speeches and banned by the Election Commission from campaigning.

The opposition had demanded a discussion in Parliament as soon as the Budget session resumed last week, but the government had its way, insisting that it be held after Holi.

tags
top news
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news