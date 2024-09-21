Thirty people have been arrested in connection with a stone-pelting incident that occurred during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Davangere city on Thursday night, leaving two people, including a female constable, injured. Eighteen of the accused were presented before the Davanagere JMFC court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Cops arrest 30 in stone pelting incident during Ganesh procession, 18 produced before court

The clash, which took place near Beturu Road and Aralimara Circle, is believed to have stemmed from tensions between two groups, possibly fuelled by an earlier dispute over the removal of a Muharram flag. As the procession passed through Venkateswara Circle, slogans were allegedly shouted by participants from one community, prompting a heated exchange with members of another group, which escalated into stone pelting.

Police quickly intervened, with SP Uma Prashant leading the efforts to disperse the crowd. Officers used batons to control the situation, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Despite the police’s response, the atmosphere in the area remains tense.

This recent incident comes on the heels of a confrontation just five days prior between Hindu and Muslim youths, also related to a Muharram flag dispute. Satish Pujari, a Pro-Hindu organisation leader gave a provocative speech at the Beturu Road, which is believed to have further incited tensions. His arrival at the site on Thursday attracted large gatherings from both communities.

Even with a strong police presence in anticipation of unrest during the Ganesh procession, stones were thrown as the procession reached Arali tree, forcing authorities to take control of the situation once again. Although the violence has subsided, officials remain on high alert, and further arrests are expected.

ADGP law and order R Hitendra commented on the incident, stating, “Stone pelting occurred during the Ganesh procession due to a provocative speech. The investigation is underway, and the situation is now under control.” He added that CCTV footage and mobile videos are being reviewed to identify the perpetrators, and the police are also investigating a report involving a beer bottle. “No empty beer bottles have been found yet,” he noted.

Hitendra confirmed that cases have been registered against a leader for inciting violence, and four cases—two regular and two suo moto—have been filed based on complaints. Although there were no reports of injuries to the general public, one person has lodged a complaint of assault, which is currently under investigation.

“The situation at Arali tree circle has returned to peace,” Hitendra stated. He also announced that police are making security arrangements for the upcoming Hindu Mahaganapati immersion scheduled for the 5th of next month.

Efforts to maintain peace are ongoing, with Hitendra mentioning that local leaders from both communities will be part of a peace meeting to prevent further unrest. “People’s minds have been unsettled by the provocative speech and the stone pelting, but no external forces were involved,” he emphasised.

However, political tensions have emerged in the aftermath of the violence. Davanagere district BJP president N Rajashekar expressed frustration, criticizing the government’s response to the incident. “Despite the recent Nagamangala riot, the government did not take enough measures to ensure peaceful processions. The removal of Hindu flags and buntings during the Eid celebrations is the root cause of the riot,” he said, calling for stringent action against those responsible for the stone pelting.

In contrast, Davanagere DCC president D Basavaraja accused the BJP of trying to politicize the clash. “A minor clash occurred four to five days ago, but the provocative speech by a leader stirred tensions further. Timely police action helped ease the situation,” Basavaraja said.