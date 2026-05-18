Cops injured after stone pelting during bulldozer protest in Kolkata’s Park Street; several arrested

Kolkata Police have arrested multiple people after an alleged stone pelting incident at Park Street, which occured during a protest against bulldozer action, officials have confirmed.

Police officials lathi charge a protester after the clash erupts between locals and police at Kolkata’s Park Circus Seven-Point Crossing, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)

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On Sunday, police conducted a flag march as demonstrators threw stones at police personnel in the Park Circus area, injuring at least three officials and damaging several vehicles, officials said.

Rapid Action Force deployed after a clash erupts between locals and police at Park Circus Seven-Point Crossing, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)

Kolkata Additional ACP Ashesh Biswas stated that an illegal gathering attempted to block the road, following which police personnel tried to disperse the crowd.

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{{^usCountry}} During the incident, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, injuring three police personnel. The official said legal action would be taken against those involved and asserted that no one would be spared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the incident, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, injuring three police personnel. The official said legal action would be taken against those involved and asserted that no one would be spared. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ACP Biswas said, “Some people tried to block the road. It was an illegal gathering. The police were trying to disperse them, and there was some stone pelting at them. Three of our colleagues were injured. We have taken action as the police. We will take legal action later on. We will not spare anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ACP Biswas said, “Some people tried to block the road. It was an illegal gathering. The police were trying to disperse them, and there was some stone pelting at them. Three of our colleagues were injured. We have taken action as the police. We will take legal action later on. We will not spare anyone.” {{/usCountry}}

A clash erupts between locals and police at Kolkata’s Park Circus Seven-Point Crossing, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)

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A protester alleged that the demonstration was being carried out peacefully, but the police resorted to a lathi-charge against the protesters. He said the protesters wanted peace to return and demanded that shops which remained shut should reopen, claiming that people were facing difficulties due to the situation.

Another protestor alleged that a bulldozer action was being carried out against them.

Further details are awaited.

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