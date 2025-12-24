Kolkata traffic: Restrictions announced in Park Street, Maidan Areas for Christmas celebrations on December 25

Traffic restrictions have been announced across Kolkata to ensure public safety and smooth movement during Christmas celebrations on December 25. The restrictions will mainly affect the Park Street, Maidan and surrounding central Kolkata areas, which traditionally witness large crowds during the festive period. Kolkata traffic: The restrictions will be enforced at several key intersections. (ANI Grab )

Movement of all types of goods vehicles towards the Maidan and Park Street zone will be restricted from 4.00 pm on December 25, the traffic advisory read.

Restrictions on goods vehicles

The restrictions will be enforced at several key intersections, including AJC Bose Road with Chowringhee Road, Cathedral Road and Harish Mukherjee Road, Strand Road crossings, Red Road, Mayo Road, Queensway, Shakespeare Sarani, Esplanade and Government Place East. Goods vehicles will be diverted via AJC Bose Road, St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road.

Traffic arrangements on December 25

On Christmas Day, Park Street between JL Nehru Road and Wood Street, along with the entire Middleton Street, will remain closed. Ho Chi Minh Sarani will allow only eastbound traffic.

Two-way traffic will operate on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road between Royd Street and Park Street. Russell Street and parts of Little Russell Street will remain closed to vehicles. Additional restrictions may be imposed on Kyd Street, Shakespeare Sarani, Camac Street, Hungerford Street and other nearby roads, subject to permission from the Traffic Control Room.

Several diversions have been planned for vehicles approaching Park Street from Outram Road, Mayo Road and JL Nehru Road. Southbound traffic on JL Nehru Road may use the Park Street Flyover or be diverted via Mayo Road and Dufferin Road towards Outram Road or Khidderpore Road.

Auto-rickshaws will be allowed to use an alternative route via Free School Street, Marquis Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road and Elliot Road.

Parking restrictions

Strict ‘No Parking’ rules will be enforced on Park Street, Middleton Street, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Camac Street, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, Little Russell Street, Free School Street, Elliot Road and several adjoining roads.

Post-christmas arrangements

From 26 to 30 December, two-way traffic on Park Street, Camac Street and Shakespeare Sarani will be permitted only when deemed necessary by traffic police on duty.

Kolkata Police have urged commuters to follow traffic advisories, avoid unnecessary travel in restricted zones and cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and peaceful Christmas celebration.