Cops rule out rape, abduction bid on Hyd medical student

Hyderabad: The police on Saturday ruled out abduction and rape attempt on a medical student three days ago on the outskirts of Hyderabad, adding that the 19-year-old woman fabricated the story because she wanted to “mislead” her parents and “leave their house”.

On Thursday, police officials said the woman’s mother reached out to the police and said that she received a call from her daughter saying she was being abducted. A police team began searching for the woman and eventually found her in a state of semi-consciousness in a bush in Annojiguda, about20 km from the state capital. At that time, police said that an autorickshaw driver and his three accomplices allegedly attempted to abduct, gang rape and murder the 19-year-old but failed after she resisted her attackers and alerted the authorities.

“She was not abducted. We found that it was a false case after a thorough investigation and gathering of evidence,” Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said.

In her statement to the police, the woman said that she left college at 6:30pm and boarded an auto to reach her home, roughly 4km away. She said that two other men boarded the auto, which she said did not stop at RLR Nagar, where she was supposed to get down. According to the woman, the auto finally stopped at Yamnampet village, roughly 6km from where she had started. There, another man with a van was already waiting, she told police. The four men allegedly bundled her into the van and started for Ghatkesar, another 2km away, the police said on Thursday.

However, during investigation police found that the woman’s statement was in contradiction to the evidence they found, the police commissioner said.

“We examined the video footage obtained from CCTV cameras which

showed that the woman got down at the next stop from her actual destination, walked for about four kilometres towards Yamnampet and then boarded another auto to reach Annojiguda, from where she called her mother stating that she was kidnapped,” Bhagawat said.

After corroborating all the evidences, the police questioned the student and she confessed that she had lied to the police, Bhagwat said.

“She confessed that due to family issues she wanted to leave her house. Later, due to police involvement, she panicked and out of fear weaved a false story,” the police said in an official statement.