Cops rule out rape, abduction bid on Hyd medical student
Hyderabad: The police on Saturday ruled out abduction and rape attempt on a medical student three days ago on the outskirts of Hyderabad, adding that the 19-year-old woman fabricated the story because she wanted to “mislead” her parents and “leave their house”.
On Thursday, police officials said the woman’s mother reached out to the police and said that she received a call from her daughter saying she was being abducted. A police team began searching for the woman and eventually found her in a state of semi-consciousness in a bush in Annojiguda, about20 km from the state capital. At that time, police said that an autorickshaw driver and his three accomplices allegedly attempted to abduct, gang rape and murder the 19-year-old but failed after she resisted her attackers and alerted the authorities.
“She was not abducted. We found that it was a false case after a thorough investigation and gathering of evidence,” Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat said.
In her statement to the police, the woman said that she left college at 6:30pm and boarded an auto to reach her home, roughly 4km away. She said that two other men boarded the auto, which she said did not stop at RLR Nagar, where she was supposed to get down. According to the woman, the auto finally stopped at Yamnampet village, roughly 6km from where she had started. There, another man with a van was already waiting, she told police. The four men allegedly bundled her into the van and started for Ghatkesar, another 2km away, the police said on Thursday.
However, during investigation police found that the woman’s statement was in contradiction to the evidence they found, the police commissioner said.
“We examined the video footage obtained from CCTV cameras which
showed that the woman got down at the next stop from her actual destination, walked for about four kilometres towards Yamnampet and then boarded another auto to reach Annojiguda, from where she called her mother stating that she was kidnapped,” Bhagawat said.
After corroborating all the evidences, the police questioned the student and she confessed that she had lied to the police, Bhagwat said.
“She confessed that due to family issues she wanted to leave her house. Later, due to police involvement, she panicked and out of fear weaved a false story,” the police said in an official statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Engineers work on Polavaram dam on Godavari for smooth passage of Pulasa fish
- Due to its taste and availability only for a limited period in the Godavari river, Pulasa fish is in high demand not only in coastal Andhra, but also across the state and it fetches around ₹4,000 per kg for fishermen during the peak season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session: 99% of allotted time used
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops rule out rape, abduction bid on Hyd medical student
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 held in Capital for shooting 5 dead in Haryana wrestling arena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jai Shri Ram has become the slogan of election in Bengal: Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM poses 10 questions to counter Cong attack on Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 4% beneficiaries turn up for second vaccine shot: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand farmers destroy crops after failing to get buyers, proper rates
- The three farmers planted banana saplings on the advice of horticulture officials in 2019. When crops were ready to be harvested they failed to get buyers and proper rates for the produce.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'So much truth': Mahatma Gandhi's granddaughter lends support to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Kerala tomorrow, launch development projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC set to restart services of two Tejas trains from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two years of Pulwama: Terror attack that killed 40 CRPF men explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar moves to terminate 7 health staff for irregularities in Covid-19 testing
- The department had earlier on Friday suspended four health officials of Jamui, including its civil surgeon, the district immunisation officer and two medical officers in-charge of the health facilities at the two blocks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telsa to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa
- On January 8, Tesla had registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd in Bengaluru.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSA Doval's security beefed up after recce video of his office by Jaish surfaces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox