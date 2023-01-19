Cops: Three die by suicide on space centre premises in separate incidents

Three people reportedly died by suicide in a span of three days on the premises of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, the police said on Wednesday.

A 27-year-old woman’s body was found hanging from a guest house in the early hours of Wednesday, a day after her husband, a sub-inspector of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) shot himself dead, a police official in the know of the developments said.

Sriharikota sub-inspector of police Manoj Kumar said that the woman had allegedly taken the extreme step as she was unable to bear the death of her husband, who had shot himself with his pistol while he was on duty.

“The woman, along with her brother and three children — a son and two daughters — came to Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning from Uttar Pradesh, after she was informed about her husband’s death. We questioned her about her family to find out whether the CISF jawan had any major issues that forced him to take the extreme step,” the SI said.

During the initial investigation , it came to the fore that the man was reportedly worried about the health of one of his two daughters, who are physically challenged, said the police.

“After recording the woman’s statement, we accommodated her and her kin at a local guest house. On Wednesday morning, she was found hanging in her room,” Kumar said.

Neither of them have left any suicide note, said the police official quoted above. “Prima facie, it was concluded that they were in a state of depression,” he said, adding, that the bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to their family members.

Earlier on Sunday night, a constable of the CISF, also died by suicide by hanging himself while he was on sentry duty on the SDSC premises near Radar-1 area. “The constable who belonged to Chhattisgarh, had returned to duty on January 10 after a month-long leave,” the sub-inspector said.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the constable ended his life due to some family problems. “In all the three cases, there were no complaints of any work pressure. The reasons appeared to be purely personal,” Kumar said.

