Corbett Tiger Reserve opens for day visits in monsoon season for the first time

The Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar opened for day visits in the monsoon season for the first time from Tuesday. Tourists can book safaris in five zones of the reserve while night stay facilities will remain banned and will only be permitted from October 15 as usual, said an official.

“Day visit facilities in the reserve have been permitted for the first time in the monsoon season. ...online booking is open for the safaris. If the incessant rain starts, the day visit facility will be stopped for safety and the booking amount of the tourists will be returned,” said Rahul Kumar, director, Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Also Read | Rajasthan seeks relocation of tigers to MHTR, conservation team plans visit

The reserve remains closed every year from June 15 to October 15 because of the monsoon when it often gets flooded and poses a threat to human life. This year, the reserve was closed from May 1 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The authorities were forced to return the money of tourists after the cancellation of around 60,000 bookings due to the closure.

The government sought to open the reserve to compensate for the losses incurred. Tourists as well tour operators and hoteliers were also demanding the opening in the monsoon season.

Uttarakhand forest minister Harak Singh Rawat last week issued instructions for the day visits to the reserve’s Dhela, Jhirana, Garjiya, Bijrani, and Pakharo zones.

Kumar said around 30,00,00 tourists visit the reserve annually, but they were forced to close it twice because of the pandemic. “Since Covid-19 cases are declining and tourism is coming back on the track, day visits (are being allowed)....”