Corbett Tiger Reserve: Whistleblower IFS officer withdraws from investigation

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer and whistleblower Sanjiv Chaturvedi has withdrawn from a probe into “illegal constructions and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR)” in Uttarakhand, citing contradictory statements from various government officials regarding his appointment as investigation officer (IO), and also because he felt questions were being raised over the legality of the probe.

The investigation was ordered by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

On November 2, Rajiv Bhartari, the PCCF, issued an order directing Chaturvedi to investigate “illegal constructions and felling of trees in the CTR”, and to shed light on the role of officers responsible it.

Chaturvedi was told to submit a report on the matter within two weeks.

The 2002 batch IFS officer is chief conservator of forests and is in charge of the state’s forest research wing.

In a letter to the PCCF, Chaturvedi has stated the reasons for withdrawing from the probe.

He said that after he was appointed as IO, contradictory statements were made by senior government functionaries in the media. Chaturvedi pointed out that he has conducted numerous investigations in the past, but has never felt so much fear and confusion.

Citing a media report that appeared on Sunday, Chaturvedi pointed out that several senior forest department and state government officials gave contradictory statements that questioned the legality of his appointment as IO while impacting the sanctity of the investigation.

“Under these conditions, it is not possible for the undersigned to conduct this investigation. In future, only when [the forest] department and the state government make a clear intention to actually punish real culprits in any corruption case, he should be appointed as the IO,” Chaturvedi wrote in his letter.

HT has a copy of the letter with which Sunday’s media report that he cited has been affixed.

Citing the media report in his letter, Chaturvedi pointed to statements from state forest minister Harak Singh Rawat, additional chief secretary of the forest department Anand Bardhan, PCCF Bhartari, and chief wildlife warden JS Suhag.

Bhartari confirmed receiving Chaturvedi’s letter. “The matter will also be heard in the [Uttarakhand] HC tomorrow,” he said.

The matter will be heard in the Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday.

On October 27, the court, while taking suo motu cognisance of reports over illegal constructions and felling of trees in the CTR, directed the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MOEFCC), Uttarakhand’s PCCF, the chief wildlife warden of the state, and field director of the CTR to inspect the tiger reserve in connection with the allegations, and also in reference to a report by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The court had asked for an action-taken report to be submitted by Tuesday.

Back in September, Gaurav Bansal, Supreme Court advocate and wildlife activist, on whose petition the matter has unfolded, raised the issue before the Central Zoo Authority and the NTCA.

Bansal, in his complaint, had alleged that thousands of trees were uprooted in citing the establishment of the Pakhrau tiger safari in the CTR, as well as in the name of construction of structures near Moreghati range office and a water body between Kalagarh and Moreghati.