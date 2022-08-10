Corbevax approved as booster dose for adults vaccinated with Covaxin, Covishield

The Centre has approved Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution dose after completion of six months from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for the population above 18 years, said Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The latest move by the Centre, amid rising Covid-19 cases in many states, is significant as this is for the first time that a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination against Covid-19 has been allowed in the country.

News agency PTI earlier reported that the Union health ministry took the decision after the recommendations made recently by the COVID-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Corbevax, India's first indigenously developed RBD protein subunit vaccine, is currently being used to inoculate children in the age group of 12 to 14 years under the immunisation programme.

The COVID-19 Working Group (CWG), in its July 20 meeting, reviewed data of the double-blind randomised phase-3 clinical study which evaluated the immunogenicity and safety of booster dose of Corbevax vaccine when administered to COVID-19-negative adult volunteers of age 18-80 years previously vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin. `

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of vaccines to all aged above 18 years.

(With inputs from PTI)

