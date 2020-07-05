e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus: 14 antigen test kit makers approach govt for approval

Coronavirus: 14 antigen test kit makers approach govt for approval

These kits help in speedier diagnosis, with the current gold standard RT-PCR tests taking at least 5-6 hours. The samples have to be sent to laboratories for testing adding to the time it takes for patients to get the results.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 03:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Apart from the one kit that has been approved so far, ICMR has received three others already, with five of the kits still in transit, according to an ICMR document.
Apart from the one kit that has been approved so far, ICMR has received three others already, with five of the kits still in transit, according to an ICMR document.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

Fourteen manufacturers of rapid antigen kits, which quickly detect the presence of the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19, have approached the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to get their kits validated.

These kits help in speedier diagnosis, with the current gold standard RT-PCR tests taking at least 5-6 hours. The samples have to be sent to laboratories for testing adding to the time it takes for patients to get the results.

Seven of other companies that have approached ICMR for validation of their are Indian, including HLL Lifecare Limited that helped Government of India in procuring supplies of PPE kits and ventilators for Covid-19 response.

The South Korean company SD Biosensor, one of whose kits has already been validated by ICMR and is currently in use, has approached the body with another rapid test.

The rest of the kits are manufactured by companies from Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Belgium.

Apart from the one kit that has been approved so far, ICMR has received three others already, with five of the kits still in transit, according to an ICMR document.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi, Lt Gen Singh discuss LAC stand-off
PM Narendra Modi, Lt Gen Singh discuss LAC stand-off
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
Maharashtra’s highest spike takes its Covid-19 tally past 2 lakh
TikTok distances itself from China in response to India’s 59 app ban
TikTok distances itself from China in response to India’s 59 app ban
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests negative for Covid-19
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tests negative for Covid-19
Pakistan will complete CPEC project at all costs, says PM Imran Khan
Pakistan will complete CPEC project at all costs, says PM Imran Khan
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
US ‘loves’ India, Donald Trump tweets back at ‘friend’ Narendra Modi
Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights
Covid update: 2 lakh+ Maha tally; Bihar CM’s test; Kolkata suspends flights
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In