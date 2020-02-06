e-paper
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban

B Jiaqi from China got married to East Midnapore’s Pintu at his residence on Wednesday. She had met Pintu Jana during a business deal in China seven years ago.

india Updated: Feb 06, 2020 07:36 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
East Midnapore
The couple getting married in West Bengal. (ANI photo)
The couple getting married in West Bengal. (ANI photo)
         

With threat from coronavirus looming large, a Chinese woman got married to an Indian man in East Midnapore on Wednesday, in the absence of her family as they could not make it to the wedding due to suspension of flight services between two nations.

B Jiaqi from China got married to East Midnapore’s Pintu at his residence on Wednesday. She had met Pintu Jana during a business deal in China seven years ago.

“My parents are doing well and they are happy, but they could not come to the marriage as flight services between India and China have been suspended due to coronavirus outbreak,” said Jiaqi while talking to ANI.

“We will go back to China when everything will be okay,” she added.

“We wanted to get married here. Her family couldn’t come due to coronavirus outbreak. We will organise another function later in China,” said Pintu.

“Our marriage is the union of Bengali and Chinese culture,’’ he added.

Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
Chinese woman’s family misses her Indian wedding due to coronavirus travel ban
