LIVE: India's Covid-19 caseload rises by 145,384 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide surged past 134.3 million, according to figures provided by Bloomberg. The death toll reached 2.9 million after thousands of people continued to succumb to the viral disease. On the vaccination front, more than 748 million shots have been given to beneficiaries around the world, Bloomberg also reported.

In the United States, Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer called for residents to voluntarily suspend social activities for two weeks to help slow the spread in the hottest Covid-19 spot in the US.

In India, daily cases broke earlier records as the number hovered over a lakh. While in Brazil, the Covid-19 caseload reached over 13.3 million as hospital remained under the weight of rising infections.

Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they would ask regulators in the US and elsewhere to allow the use of their vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15.

The pandemic is on the wrong trajectory after six straight weeks of increased cases, according to a World Health Organization officer, who said, “vaccines will not end the pandemic.”