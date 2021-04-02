IND USA
Health worker giving Covid vaccine to a senior citizen at vaccination centre in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Live

LIVE: 9 new Covid-19 cases in China as tally reaches 90,226

At over 30.5 million, the US' infection tally is the highest globally, followed by those of Brazil and India, respectively, according to Johns Hopkins University.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 02, 2021 07:47 AM IST

India is seeing a surge in its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the second wave of the pandemic has set its foot in the country. According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday, India recorded 72,330 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the preceding 24 hours, and 459 related deaths, taking the infection tally and death toll to 12,221,665 and 162,927 respectively.

Earlier this week, the Union health ministry said that the pandemic situation in the country is "turning from bad to worse." The western state of Maharashtra, in particular, is bearing the brunt of this second wave, logging more daily fresh infections than it did in the first wave. On Thursday, the state saw 43,183 cases, its highest in a single-day, and 249 deaths. At 2,856,163, Maharashtra has the highest Covid-19 tally in the country while its death toll is at 54,898.

Follow all the updates here:

  APR 02, 2021 07:47 AM IST

    Newborn twins test Covid-19 positive in Gujarat's Vadodara

    Newborn twins in Gujarat's Vadodara test Covid-19 positive 15 days after birth, better now: Doctor

  APR 02, 2021 07:23 AM IST

    9 new Covid-19 cases in China

    China reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, as against 16 a day earlier. Tally at 90,226 while death toll unchanged at 4,636.

e-paper
india news

