LIVE: 9 new Covid-19 cases in China as tally reaches 90,226
India is seeing a surge in its daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the second wave of the pandemic has set its foot in the country. According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday, India recorded 72,330 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the preceding 24 hours, and 459 related deaths, taking the infection tally and death toll to 12,221,665 and 162,927 respectively.
Earlier this week, the Union health ministry said that the pandemic situation in the country is "turning from bad to worse." The western state of Maharashtra, in particular, is bearing the brunt of this second wave, logging more daily fresh infections than it did in the first wave. On Thursday, the state saw 43,183 cases, its highest in a single-day, and 249 deaths. At 2,856,163, Maharashtra has the highest Covid-19 tally in the country while its death toll is at 54,898.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 02, 2021 07:47 AM IST
Newborn twins test Covid-19 positive in Gujarat's Vadodara
Newborn twins in Gujarat's Vadodara test Covid-19 positive 15 days after birth, better now: Doctor
-
APR 02, 2021 07:23 AM IST
9 new Covid-19 cases in China
China reported nine new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, as against 16 a day earlier. Tally at 90,226 while death toll unchanged at 4,636.
Get our daily newsletter
'Argyreia sharadchandrajii': New plant species named after Sharad Pawar
LIVE: 9 new Covid-19 cases in China as tally reaches 90,226
Over 6.75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt
- 88,48,558 HCWs have taken the first dose, 52,63,108 HCWs have taken the second dose, 93,99,776 FLWs have been administered the first dose and 39,18,646 FLWs have taken the second dose.
Chakraborty to get GD Birla Award for Scientific Research
- Sumon Chakraborty is a faculty member at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur’s department of mechanical engineering.
Pakistan seeks 'guarantees' on J&K for better ties
- The thaw comes after a considerable deterioration in ties that followed New Delhi’s decision to do away with the special status granted to J&K under Article 370.
Delhiwale: His poetic selfie
- A poetry-loving lit student answers Proust Questionnaire
After Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat challenge to trade ties: US
- Last month, the US Trade Representative (USTR)’s office had cited the “Make in India” programme as an impediment for import of its products into India.
In IIM Ahmedabad, Covid-19 cases touch 100 as Gujarat battles outbreak
- Ahmedabad surpassed Surat with 613 cases, while Surat reported 464 cases during the last 24 hours. Vadodara followed with 292 cases and Rajkot with 179.
Prasar Bharati looks at BBC model for makeover
- The plan, which has been in the works for three years, is presently under consideration.
Met department predicts heatwave over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana for 3 days
2 days of lockdown imposed in 3 MP districts amid Covid-19 surge
Big spike in Delhi, grim milestone for Mumbai
- On Thursday, there were 81,413 new infections reported across India, the highest single-day increase since October 1, 2020, as the second wave of Covid-19 continued to push cases to levels not seen in the country in at least six months.