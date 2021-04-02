Another jump in Covid-19 infections as 81,466 cases recorded; tally over 12.3 mn

India recorded the biggest single-day increase in the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in nearly six months and the highest this year so far amid a second wave of the pandemic, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Friday. Data released by the Union health ministry showed there 81,466 cases of the coronavirus disease between Thursday and Friday morning, which have pushed the country’s overall caseload to 12.3 million, making it the third-worst affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil. The health ministry’s dashboard at 8am also showed that 469 related fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, which have now pushed the country’s death toll to 163,396. On Thursday, there were 72,330 Covid-19 cases and 459 people succumbed to the viral disease.

Also read | Almost 1 in 7 suffers long Covid: UK study

The number of active cases jumped to 614,696 after 30,641 were added to the tally in the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am. With 50,401 people cured of the coronavirus disease, 11,525,039 patients have recovered across the country, according to the health ministry. The national recovery rate is now at 93.67 per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to April 1. The top research body added that of these, 1,113,966 samples were tested on Thursday.

Also read | Covid-19: ICMR study suggests new re-infection criteria

The rise in numbers comes as India’s expanded its vaccination drive amid a raging second wave of the pandemic. The country has been recording a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks with several cities and regions recording an unprecedented surge in infections.

According to the government, more than 2.2 million people signed up for coronavirus vaccines and at least 2 million were given shots till 9pm on Thursday. Thursday was the first day anyone above the age of 45 becomes eligible to take part in the vaccination drive. The government also asked all states to ensure vaccination centres stay open on all days, including public holidays.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare and frontline workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The second phase started on March 1 during which people above the age of 60 and 45 with comorbidities were given the vaccine against Covid-19.