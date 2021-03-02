Covid-19 LIVE updates: China aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June
- The global cases also spiked in almost two months in the past week, mainly in the Americas, Europe and Southeast Asia. The World Health Organization cited countries easing restrictions, people letting their guard down and variants spreading as reasons behind the resurgence of Covid-19.
India's Covid-19 caseload reached above 11.11 million as the daily number of cases around 15,500. The country Covid-19 tally stands at 11,112,241 and 157,157people have succumbed to the viral disease.
As per a Bloomberg report, the number of global cases has surpassed 114 million, while the death toll exceeds 2.5 million. Meanwhile, more than 245 million people have received the jab against the viral disease across the world.
In the United States, top country to be worst-hit by Covid-19, witnessed a decline of 61% to about 2.42 million in cases of infections, Bloomberg reported citing Johns Hopkins University figures. The death toll also lowered by 25%. Overall, almost 514,000 Americans have succumbed to Covid-19 and about 28.7 million residents -- or 8.7% of the population -- have been infected by it.
As the virus continued to mutate, a new Covid-19 variant detected in New York City. US' top health official Anthony Fauci on Monday said the New York variant has now travelled through various neighbourhoods and is being watched “very, very closely” by US health officials.
MAR 02, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Twitter begins crackdown on Covid-19 misinformation
Twitter begins labelling tweets that include misleading information about Covid-19 vaccines and using a "strike system" to eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules.
MAR 02, 2021 07:10 AM IST
China aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June
Health experts in China say their country is lagging in its coronavirus vaccination rollout because it has the disease largely under control, but plans to inoculate 40% of its population by June.
