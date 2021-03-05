Covid-19 LIVE updates: Japan to extend state of emergency in Tokyo
Global cases of Covid-19 rose past 115.5 million as the virus continues to spread across the world. The death toll exceeded 2.5 million, as per the Bloomberg report. Meanwhile, countries inoculated more than 279 million against the Covid-19, it also reported.
In India, the number of daily infections surged triggering fears of a second wave. On Thursday the caseload was increased by 17,407 new cases, pushing the tally to over 11.15 million. The number of active cases in the country also increased to over 1.73 lakh, as per the health ministry's coronavirus tracker.
The death toll of the country now stands at 157,435 as the daily number of fatality remained below 100.
Meanwhile, calls for an independent investigation into the origin of Covid-19 grew as a group of scientists called for a probe to consider all hypotheses and nail down whether the virus came from an animal. Many scientists signed an open letter demanding the independent probe and said the mission isn’t independent enough as the WHO considered scrapping an interim report.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 08:15 AM
Japan to extend state of emergency
The Japanese government plans to extend a state of emergency to combat Covid-19 for Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures until March 21, says economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Friday.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 07:33 AM
China's Covid-19 tally rises by 9 fresh cases
China reported 9 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for March 4, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the country's health commission said on Friday.
Fri, 05 Mar 2021 07:30 AM
India's phase 2 of vaccination drive stuck in first gear
Rajasthan is the runaway leader in the first three days of the second phase of India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, having given doses to 5,187 per million residents, although an HT analysis of data from the first three days of the expanded drive indicates a slow start across the country. Read more