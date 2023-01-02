Home / India News / Coronavirus news updates LIVE: Some people in key Chinese cities return to daily activity despite cases spike and cold
Live

Coronavirus news updates LIVE: Some people in key Chinese cities return to daily activity despite cases spike and cold

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 09:39 AM IST

Coronavirus news updates LIVE, January 2, 2023: The BF.7 sub variant - sub lineage of Omicron variant BA.5 - that is primarily driving the surge in cases in China was already detected in India in four patients in 2022, with all since recovered.

A passenger coming from China leaves a Covid-19 testing area set at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Sunday, January 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
A passenger coming from China leaves a Covid-19 testing area set at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Sunday, January 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

With China's Covid-19 cases spike, India and multiple countries have stepped up their entry restrictions and measures. The Union health ministry in a fresh advisory last month directed airports and all other entry points of the country to strengthen surveillance, conduct genome sequencing and stay alert. In this regard, a fresh advisory was issued that mandated RT-PCR test for travellers from China and five other nations, and random sampling of 2 per cent of all international passengers. Not just India, several other countries such as the United States, Canada, Great Britain, France, Japan and Australia, among others, have imposed the same (Covid-19 test on arrival) entry requirement on travellers from China in view of a fresh, deadly outbreak in the Asian nation.

The health ministry has also tightened measures within the country, bringing the focus back on Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance. Last month, a nationwide mock drill was conducted at all hospitals and health care centres, with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, in order to gauge their preparedness for Covid-19. The central government has also directed hospitals and clinics to make sure that adequate supply of medical oxygen and beds is available.

More than 50 international travellers have so far tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials aware of Centre's action plan on the global infection spike earlier told HT that early detection of new variants of the virus and their containment are among the key surveillance measures the government is focussing on.

The BF.7 sub variant - sub lineage of Omicron variant BA.5 - that is primarily driving the surge in cases in China was already detected in India in four patients in 2022. These people have since recovered, and experts have said as long as a new variant doesn't emerge, there is no need to worry.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 02, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    People in major Chinese cities return to regular activity

    Despite a rise in Covid-19 cases and biting cold, some people in key Chinese cities such as Beijing, Wuhan and Shanghai returned to regular activity, Reuters reported. This comes as the Asian nation dropped its strict ‘Zero Covid’ policy on December 7 and is expected to open borders on January 8. 

  • Jan 02, 2023 09:16 AM IST

    India reports 176 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

    India on Monday recorded as many as 176 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally of the country to 44,678,822, according to an 8am bulletin update by the Union health ministry. The active count stands at 2,670, and the death toll has reached 530,707 with one reported from Karnataka.

  • Jan 02, 2023 09:06 AM IST

    China's Covid-19 death toll rises to 5,250 after one fatality in mainland

    China's death toll reached 5,250 on the first day of 2023 with one patient succumbing to the virus, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, according to Reuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus china india + 2 more

Covid LIVE: India reports 176 new cases in last 24 hours, 89 less than yesterday

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Coronavirus news updates LIVE, January 2, 2023: The BF.7 sub variant - sub lineage of Omicron variant BA.5 - that is primarily driving the surge in cases in China was already detected in India in four patients in 2022, with all since recovered.

A passenger coming from China leaves a Covid-19 testing area set at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Sunday, January 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
A passenger coming from China leaves a Covid-19 testing area set at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Sunday, January 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Morning brief: SC’s constitution bench verdict on demonetisation today

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 08:55 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

SC’s constitution bench verdict on demonetisation today
SC’s constitution bench verdict on demonetisation today

NCW seeks probe whether Delhi woman dragged by car was sexually assaulted

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 08:52 AM IST

A 20-year-old woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and dragged for nearly seven kilometres in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri. Five men, who were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol during the incident, have been arrested.

The Delhi Police received a distress call at around 3.20 am about a body being dragged by a Maruti Baleno car.
The Delhi Police received a distress call at around 3.20 am about a body being dragged by a Maruti Baleno car.

8 coaches of Suryanagari Express derail near Rajasthan's Pali; no casualties

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 07:59 AM IST

Some passengers received minor injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the latest update by the North Western Railway.

8 coaches of Suryanagari Express derail near Rajasthan's Pali.(ANI)
8 coaches of Suryanagari Express derail near Rajasthan's Pali.(ANI)

India gets its first IVF mobile unit for animals

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 07:02 AM IST

According to the minister, the IVF mobile van was "dedicated in a joint venture of the Government of India and Amar Dairy."

India gets its first IVF mobile unit for animals(ANI)
India gets its first IVF mobile unit for animals(ANI)

BREAKING: Passenger train derails in Rajasthan's Pali, no casualties reported

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 09:24 AM IST

Breaking news live updates January 2, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

We're on the side of peace: Jaishankar urges to return to dialogue and diplomacy

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 02:11 AM IST

India voices ‘very deep’ concern over Ukraine conflict; urges Russia, Ukraine to return to dialogue and diplomacy

External Affiars Minister S. Jaishankar with Bulgaria President Rumen Georgiev Radev, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer before the New Year concert and other, in Vienna on Sunday.(PTI)
External Affiars Minister S. Jaishankar with Bulgaria President Rumen Georgiev Radev, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer before the New Year concert and other, in Vienna on Sunday.(PTI)

NHAI starts repair work at Rishabh Pant accident site

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 04:49 AM IST

The late-night development came hours after Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma, who met the 25-year-old cricketer at Max Hospital in Dehradun, told reporters that Pant told him he was “trying to avoid a pothole” when he met with the accident on Friday morning.

Repair work on Delhi-Haridwar highway.
Repair work on Delhi-Haridwar highway.

Delimitation shouldn’t be done only on basis of population: Assam CM

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 02:20 AM IST

Population should not be the only criterion in delimiting constituencies, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, as the state underwent a delimitation exercise of Parliamentary and assembly seats based on the 2001 Census.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (ANI)

Political slugfest takes centre stage ahead of West Bengal panchayat polls

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 08:41 AM IST

While the ruling TMC has cited recent arrests of its leaders to claim it does not tolerate corruption, the BJP called it an ‘eyewash’ to save ‘big fishes’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the Bhumi Pujan for the new Trinamool Bhavan on the party's foundation day, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)
Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the Bhumi Pujan for the new Trinamool Bhavan on the party's foundation day, in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI)

Booked in sexual assault case, Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh hands over portfolio

india news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:09 AM IST

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting a junior athletics coach, on Sunday handed over his portfolio to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar till a probe into the matter is over.

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh. (PTI)
Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh. (PTI)

6.5% growth with sub-5% inflation key to $5 trillion economy: Govt paper

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 04:48 AM IST

The paper has outlined 16 key factors that will drive the economy towards the goal of surpassing the economic growth of Germany and the UK.

The paper circulated in November quoted forecasts by the International Monetary Fund that India will become a $5 trillion economy in 2027-28. (ANI)
The paper circulated in November quoted forecasts by the International Monetary Fund that India will become a $5 trillion economy in 2027-28. (ANI)

ED eyes software to access other agencies’ data for probe

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 06:50 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is working on a software named CEDOS (Core ED Operations System), through which its officers will be able to access data of other agencies to quickly identify potential financial irregularities as well as find linkages in ongoing money laundering probes.

CEDOS will help ED officers conduct online search on individuals, transactions, cases, supporting documents and underlying data (Archive)
CEDOS will help ED officers conduct online search on individuals, transactions, cases, supporting documents and underlying data (Archive)

‘Followed EC records’: Poll officer on inviting EPS, OPS

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 12:14 AM IST

The clarification on Sunday came after the AIADMK had said that the CEO should not have addressed the communication to the coordinator and joint coordinator. “I went by the documents that were provided to me by the ECI,” Sahoo said, responding to questions from reporters.

Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer invited both EPS and O Panneerselvam (OPS) as coordinator and joint coordinator of AIADMK. (Anathakrishnan L)
Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer invited both EPS and O Panneerselvam (OPS) as coordinator and joint coordinator of AIADMK. (Anathakrishnan L)

4 civilians killed in suspected terror attack in J&K’s Rajouri

india news
Updated on Jan 02, 2023 12:59 AM IST

At least four civilians were killed and six were injured after unidentified armed men, in a suspected terror attack, indiscriminately opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday evening, police said.

The attack took place at Upper Dangri village in J&K’s Rajouri district on Sunday. (PTI)
The attack took place at Upper Dangri village in J&K’s Rajouri district on Sunday. (PTI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out