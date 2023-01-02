Coronavirus news updates LIVE: Some people in key Chinese cities return to daily activity despite cases spike and cold

With China's Covid-19 cases spike, India and multiple countries have stepped up their entry restrictions and measures. The Union health ministry in a fresh advisory last month directed airports and all other entry points of the country to strengthen surveillance, conduct genome sequencing and stay alert. In this regard, a fresh advisory was issued that mandated RT-PCR test for travellers from China and five other nations, and random sampling of 2 per cent of all international passengers. Not just India, several other countries such as the United States, Canada, Great Britain, France, Japan and Australia, among others, have imposed the same (Covid-19 test on arrival) entry requirement on travellers from China in view of a fresh, deadly outbreak in the Asian nation.

The health ministry has also tightened measures within the country, bringing the focus back on Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distance. Last month, a nationwide mock drill was conducted at all hospitals and health care centres, with Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, in order to gauge their preparedness for Covid-19. The central government has also directed hospitals and clinics to make sure that adequate supply of medical oxygen and beds is available.

More than 50 international travellers have so far tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials aware of Centre's action plan on the global infection spike earlier told HT that early detection of new variants of the virus and their containment are among the key surveillance measures the government is focussing on.

The BF.7 sub variant - sub lineage of Omicron variant BA.5 - that is primarily driving the surge in cases in China was already detected in India in four patients in 2022. These people have since recovered, and experts have said as long as a new variant doesn't emerge, there is no need to worry.