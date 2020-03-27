e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus Impact:Procurement of farm produce exempted from lockdown to address farmers concerns

Coronavirus Impact:Procurement of farm produce exempted from lockdown to address farmers concerns

The intervention came amid reports that farmers in Punjab and Haryana were hamstrung due to migrant farm labourers leaving for their homes and concerns over delay in procurement by the government.

india Updated: Mar 27, 2020 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmers are worried about procurement as lockdown has hit farm labour, transportation and other associated services.
Farmers are worried about procurement as lockdown has hit farm labour, transportation and other associated services.(HT Photo/Sanjeev Kumar)
         

Government exempted several services linked to the agricultural sector from the lockdown provisions on Friday amid concerns that the preparations for the harvesting season were getting affected. Government had lifted restrictions from selling of farm seeds and other related material on Thursday.

The Friday addendum released by the home ministry exempts agencies engaged in procurement of agricultural products including MSP (minimum support price) operations, Mandis (wholesale markets) run by the agriculture produce market committee or as notified by the state government, farming operations by farmers and farm workers in the field, custom hiring centres (CHC) related to farm machines, manufacturing and packaging units of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds along with movement of harvesting and sowing related machines.

The intervention came amid reports that farmers in Punjab and Haryana were hamstrung due to migrant farm labourers leaving for their homes and concerns over delay in procurement of crops by the government due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown to check it.

A directive to allow for harvesting and marketing of horticulture produce was issued by the Punjab government on Friday along with assurances of smooth procurement and timely payments for the harvest of wheat.

Haryana government had yesterday given similar assurances and ordered staggered procurement of mustard and wheat from mid April if the situation normalizes and requested farmers to store food grains in their homes till then.

The central government had yesterday announced advance payment of Rs 2,000 under PM Kisan scheme to assist approximately 8.69 crore farmers.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has demanded that the government makes separate arrangement for the farm sector as farmers will find it difficult to repay loans due to untimely rains and hailstorms in some parts of the country.

In a letter to the prime minister, Pawar said farmers were further inconvenienced by halting of operations due to unavailability of labourers and other resources. He said standing crops were unattended, harvesting had been halted and farmers were also struggling with transportation, warehousing and marketing of their produce.

“The package for agriculture sector is not enough. It is impossible for the farmers to repay crop loan. Separate arrangements are also required for horticulture farmers as well,” Pawar said.

tags
top news
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
IMF chief says global economy has clearly entered recession
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
First images from India of virus causing Covid-19 captured by scientists
Covid-19 updates: 25,000 people have died due to coronavirus globally
Covid-19 updates: 25,000 people have died due to coronavirus globally
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
UNSC won’t discuss Covid-19; China blocks it with help from Russia, South Africa
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Covid-19: Tendulkar donates biggest amount among Indian sportstars
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Volkswagen burning through $2.2 billion a week as coronavirus halts production
Wikipedia has COVID-19 information in 9 Indian languages
Wikipedia has COVID-19 information in 9 Indian languages
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
‘Will beat this’: Boris Johnson after testing positive for Covid-19
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news