LIVE: 2o crore ICMR samples tested so far, 8 lakh in last 24 hour

India’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 11,030,176 according to the Union health ministry as 13,742 new infections were registered between February 23 and 24. The country is currently witnessing a resurgence of the pandemic, and a number of states, especially Maharashtra and Kerala, have been flagged as areas of concern. On Wednesday, Maharashtra, whose infection tally has been the highest in the country since last year, reported over 8,800 new cases while its capital city Mumbai’s tally rose by over 1,160. The western state’s tally currently stands at 2,121,119.





Also on Wednesday, the Centre announced that the second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine drive will commence from March 1. Citizens over the age of 60, as well as those above 45 with co-morbidities, will be inoculated in the second phase. The world’s largest vaccine drive against the pandemic began in India on January 16, with shots being administered to healthcare and frontline workers. Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin, have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) here. A third vaccine, Russia’s Sputnik V, could also be granted EUA soon.





Follow all the live updates here: