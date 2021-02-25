Home / India News / LIVE: 2o crore ICMR samples tested so far, 8 lakh in last 24 hour
Representative Image (REUTERS)
Live

LIVE: 2o crore ICMR samples tested so far, 8 lakh in last 24 hour

The United States has the highest Covid-19 tally globally, as well as related death toll. India and Brazil have the next highest caseloads, while Brazil and Mexico follow the US in terms of deaths.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:07 AM IST

India’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 11,030,176 according to the Union health ministry as 13,742 new infections were registered between February 23 and 24. The country is currently witnessing a resurgence of the pandemic, and a number of states, especially Maharashtra and Kerala, have been flagged as areas of concern. On Wednesday, Maharashtra, whose infection tally has been the highest in the country since last year, reported over 8,800 new cases while its capital city Mumbai’s tally rose by over 1,160. The western state’s tally currently stands at 2,121,119.


Click here for full Covid-19 coverage


Also on Wednesday, the Centre announced that the second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine drive will commence from March 1. Citizens over the age of 60, as well as those above 45 with co-morbidities, will be inoculated in the second phase. The world’s largest vaccine drive against the pandemic began in India on January 16, with shots being administered to healthcare and frontline workers. Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin, have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) here. A third vaccine, Russia’s Sputnik V, could also be granted EUA soon.


Follow all the live updates here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 25 Feb 2021 09:12 AM

    Cautious Asian nations finally begin vaccination program

    Hong Kong rolled-out vaccine in the Asian financial hub on Monday. Japan, Australia and New Zealand started with Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and AstraZeneca Plc on priority groups.Malaysia kicked off its drive on Wednesday, South Korea is due on Friday and Thailand is preparing for a few days later.

  • Thu, 25 Feb 2021 09:07 AM

    New Covid-19 variant, B.1.526, spotted in New York City

    A new variant known as B.1.526, is spreading across New York City causing concerns among healthcare professionals. It is similar to South Africa variant and is more transmissible and hard to control.

  • Thu, 25 Feb 2021 09:03 AM

    Olympics Vaccines 'encouraged' but not compulsory for athletes

    Athletes are being encouraged for vaccination and the IOC has an agreement with COVAX where it's helping to facilitate the distribution, but it will not be compulsory.

  • Thu, 25 Feb 2021 08:54 AM

    Tokyo 2020 organisers warn against big gatherings during torch relay

    The toned-down torch relay, which will begin on March 25 and travel through Japan, will be broadcast live to avoid gatherings on streets, Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee said.

  • Thu, 25 Feb 2021 08:49 AM

    'No lockdown': Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures workers amid Covid-19 spike

    Madhya Pradesh CM assured workers, labourers to not be apprehensive of the scarcity of work as no lockdown will be imposed in the state despite the spike.

  • Thu, 25 Feb 2021 08:38 AM

    Alaska governor Dunleavy contracts Covid-19

    Mike Dunleavy, the governor of the US state of Alaska, is resting at home with mild symptoms after being diagnosed with Covid-19, officials have said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.