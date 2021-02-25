LIVE: 2o crore ICMR samples tested so far, 8 lakh in last 24 hour
India’s tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 11,030,176 according to the Union health ministry as 13,742 new infections were registered between February 23 and 24. The country is currently witnessing a resurgence of the pandemic, and a number of states, especially Maharashtra and Kerala, have been flagged as areas of concern. On Wednesday, Maharashtra, whose infection tally has been the highest in the country since last year, reported over 8,800 new cases while its capital city Mumbai’s tally rose by over 1,160. The western state’s tally currently stands at 2,121,119.
Also on Wednesday, the Centre announced that the second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccine drive will commence from March 1. Citizens over the age of 60, as well as those above 45 with co-morbidities, will be inoculated in the second phase. The world’s largest vaccine drive against the pandemic began in India on January 16, with shots being administered to healthcare and frontline workers. Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin, have been granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) here. A third vaccine, Russia’s Sputnik V, could also be granted EUA soon.
Follow all the live updates here:
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 09:12 AM
Cautious Asian nations finally begin vaccination program
Hong Kong rolled-out vaccine in the Asian financial hub on Monday. Japan, Australia and New Zealand started with Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE and AstraZeneca Plc on priority groups.Malaysia kicked off its drive on Wednesday, South Korea is due on Friday and Thailand is preparing for a few days later.
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 09:07 AM
New Covid-19 variant, B.1.526, spotted in New York City
A new variant known as B.1.526, is spreading across New York City causing concerns among healthcare professionals. It is similar to South Africa variant and is more transmissible and hard to control.
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 09:03 AM
Olympics Vaccines 'encouraged' but not compulsory for athletes
Athletes are being encouraged for vaccination and the IOC has an agreement with COVAX where it's helping to facilitate the distribution, but it will not be compulsory.
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 08:54 AM
Tokyo 2020 organisers warn against big gatherings during torch relay
The toned-down torch relay, which will begin on March 25 and travel through Japan, will be broadcast live to avoid gatherings on streets, Tokyo Olympic Organising Committee said.
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 08:49 AM
'No lockdown': Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures workers amid Covid-19 spike
Madhya Pradesh CM assured workers, labourers to not be apprehensive of the scarcity of work as no lockdown will be imposed in the state despite the spike.
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 08:38 AM
Alaska governor Dunleavy contracts Covid-19
Mike Dunleavy, the governor of the US state of Alaska, is resting at home with mild symptoms after being diagnosed with Covid-19, officials have said.