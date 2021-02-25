Maharashtra: More than 200 students, teachers test positive for Covid-19 in Washim hostel
As Maharashtra is battling with the resurgence of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a new cluster emerged in Washim district after 229 students and three staffers tested positive at a hostel.
As per reports, the school has been now declared as the containment zone. A total of 327 students from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, Akola reside in this hostel, news agency ANI reported. Some of these districts are among the worst-hit as they have been reporting a major share of total daily cases.
Maharashtra is witnessing a surge in the daily covid-19 cases after maintaining a downward trend for months. As the daily number of cases is on the rise, the authorities are rallying to bring preventive measures while the state stares at the threat of the second wave.
Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally reached 21,21,119 after it added 8,807 cases on Wednesday. It was the highest daily spike in more than four months. It had reported 8,142 cases on October 21 last year, after which the numbers had declined.
The state had recorded 6,112 infections on February 19, 6,281 on February 20 and 6,971 on February 21. On February 22 and 23, the state had reported 5,210 and 6,218 cases. The death toll rose to 51,937 after 80 lost their lives due to the Covid-19.
Meanwhile, the Centre announced the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday. In this phase, people over 60 years of age and those above 45 of age with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.
The Centre also gave nod to private vaccination centres to conduct immunisation drive. However, a price cap is yet to be decided.
