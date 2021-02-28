Home / India News / LIVE: Brazil records over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases; 1,386 deaths
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a passenger for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test at the railway station in New Delhi.(AFP)
Live

LIVE: Brazil records over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases; 1,386 deaths

The global tally of Covid-19 cases is nearing 114 million while more than 2.5 million have already succumbed to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:33 AM IST

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 11,079,979 after the Union health ministry on Saturday said that the country had logged 16,488 new infections in the preceding 24 hours. From March 1, India will commence phase 2 of its Covid-19 vaccination drive, with those above 60 and those above 45 with co-morbidities eligible for vaccine shots. The world's largest drive against the pandemic began here on January 16, with healthcare workers and frontline workers being inoculated against the viral disease.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The United States, whose infection tally and related death toll are both highest globally, has approved a third vaccine against the disease. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday cleared Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. The two vaccines that were cleared earlier and are currently in use are by Pfizer-BioNTech SE and Moderna. According to John Hopkins University, the US has an infection tally of over 28.5 million with a related death toll of nearly 512,000.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 28 Feb 2021 08:33 AM

    Over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases in Brazil

    Brazil records 61,602 new Covid-19 cases and 1,386 related deaths, Tally reaches 10,517,232 while death toll at 254,221.

  • Sun, 28 Feb 2021 07:59 AM

    Odisha makes Covid-19 tests mandatory for passengers coming from 5 states

    Odisha has made the Covid-19 test mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh.

  • Sun, 28 Feb 2021 07:41 AM

    US FDA has issued EUA to third Covid-19 vaccine: White House

    US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for a third safe and effective vaccine to help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic — the Janssen COVID-19 (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine: The White House

  • Sun, 28 Feb 2021 07:32 AM

    China records 6 new Covid-19 cases

    China recorded six new Covid-19 cases on Feb 27 as against 10 a day before. Infection tally at 89,893 while death toll unchanged at 4,636.

