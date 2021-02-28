IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd Covid-19 vaccine
By the end of March, J&amp;J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.(MINT_PRINT)
By the end of March, J&J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd Covid-19 vaccine

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:58 AM IST

The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent Covid-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe Co-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.

“The more vaccines that have high efficacy that we can get into play, the better,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said ahead of the FDA’s ruling.

Shipments of a few million doses to be divided among states could begin as early as Monday. By the end of March, J&J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.

J&J also is seeking authorization for emergency use of its vaccine in Europe and from the World Health Organization. Worldwide, the company aims to produce about 1 billion doses globally by the end of the year. On Thursday, the island nation of Bahrain became the first to clear its use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states coronavirus
Close
People jog past a social distancing sign on in New Zealand's Auckland in this file picture. (REUTERS)
People jog past a social distancing sign on in New Zealand's Auckland in this file picture. (REUTERS)
world news

Lockdown announced in Auckland, second in a month

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The new case has been considered infectious for a week. The person, a 21-year-old student, visited a number of public spaces during that time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard soldiers help to sign up people for their vaccination appointment at the York College coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination site in New York City.(AFP file photo)
National Guard soldiers help to sign up people for their vaccination appointment at the York College coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination site in New York City.(AFP file photo)
world news

US House clears $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

By HT Correspondent, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:24 AM IST
Four days after the Covid-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 in the United States, the sprawling measure, backed by President Joe Biden and seen as a moral imperative by many, now heads to the Senate for consideration next week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal(REUTERS)
world news

Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudis reject charge

By HT Correspondent, Washington, Riyadh, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:17 AM IST
“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the.... assessment in the report pertaining to the kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA after the US released the report on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police were out in force in cities and towns from early on Saturday in their most determined effort yet to stamp out the protests.(REUTERS)
Police were out in force in cities and towns from early on Saturday in their most determined effort yet to stamp out the protests.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar: Woman shot at during crackdown on protests

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:10 AM IST
Three domestic media outlets said earlier that the woman shot in the central town of Monwya had died but an ambulance service official said she was in hospital. Police were not available for comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
By the end of March, J&amp;J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.(MINT_PRINT)
By the end of March, J&J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd Covid-19 vaccine

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:58 AM IST
Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, just across the river from Brownsville, Texas, is currently home to just under 700 migrants, according to the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR). (Reuters file photo)
The migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, just across the river from Brownsville, Texas, is currently home to just under 700 migrants, according to the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR). (Reuters file photo)
world news

As Mexico's largest migrant camp empties, new tents spring up along border

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:52 PM IST
One week ago, US President Joe Biden's administration began permitting members of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program to enter the United States to pursue their court cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 574 federally recognized tribes shared in $8 billion from a massive coronavirus relief package approved last March.(AP)
The 574 federally recognized tribes shared in $8 billion from a massive coronavirus relief package approved last March.(AP)
world news

Covid-19 crisis leaves tribes without US recognition at higher risk

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Unlike federally recognized tribes, the Chinook Nation doesn't have a political relationship with the United States, which would make it eligible for federal coronavirus relief funding for state, local and tribal governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Developed and rich nations are opposing the proposal.(AP | Representational image)
Developed and rich nations are opposing the proposal.(AP | Representational image)
world news

Global growth to be hit if IP norms not waived to deal with Covid-19: India

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:44 PM IST
In October 2020, India and South Africa submitted a proposal suggesting a waiver for all WTO (World Trade Organization) members on the implementation, application and enforcement of certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NASA photo released on February 24, 2021, shows images from Perseverance rover of its new home in Jezero Crater.(via AFP)
NASA photo released on February 24, 2021, shows images from Perseverance rover of its new home in Jezero Crater.(via AFP)
world news

Mars facts: What do we know about Red planet? How does it compare with Earth?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:40 PM IST
  • Earlier this month, Nasa safely landed its Perseverance rover in the Jezero Crater, determined as an ancient lakebed that formed billions of years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (REUTERS FILE)
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. (REUTERS FILE)
world news

FDA set to approve J&J’s single-dose Covid vaccine, the third for US

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:32 PM IST
US Food and Drug Administration has told Johnson & Johnson it will “rapidly work toward finalisation and issuance of an emergency use authorisation.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers install barbed wire on fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Minneapolis.(AP)
Workers install barbed wire on fencing outside the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Minneapolis.(AP)
world news

Growing tension in Minneapolis as trial looms in George Floyd's death

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz, both Democrats, were sharply criticized for failing to move faster to stop last summer's looting and destruction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Biden revoked a proclamation from his predecessor that blocked many green card applicants from entering US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Undocumented immigrants should be vaccinated without ICE fear: Biden

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:37 PM IST
"I want to make sure they are able to get vaccinated and so they are protected from Covid without the ICE or anyone interfering," The Hill quoted Biden as saying during an interview with Univision.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
world news

Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:27 PM IST
When he comes to deliver his budget on Wednesday, the chancellor of the exchequer faces a battle to persuade his colleagues of the need to turn down the flow of government spending, and to address the painful hole in the public finances, approaching 400 billion pounds ($558 billion).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun flashes the three-fingered salute, a gesture of defiance done by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.(AP)
Myanmar Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun flashes the three-fingered salute, a gesture of defiance done by anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.(AP)
world news

Myanmar ambassador to UN fired after he urged to reverse military coup: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Kyaw Moe Tun had told the UN General Assembly he was speaking on behalf of the ousted civilian government of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lankan health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)(AP)
Sri Lankan health workers carry a coffin carrying remains of a COVID -19 victim to a cremation furnace in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)(AP)
world news

Sri Lanka's end to forced cremations of Covid-19 dead on hold: official

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:20 PM IST
"This will take some time as guidelines on many aspects need to be determined and issued," said the top health official Asela Gunawardena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac