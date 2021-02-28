IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7
Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work.(HT Photo)
Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work.(HT Photo)
india news

Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7

Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi in an order said the curfew will come into force from 7 am on Monday and continue till March 7 midnight.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:34 PM IST

In the wake of a rise in daily Covid-19 cases in Hingoli, the local administration has decide to impose curfew in the district from March 1 to 7.

A total of 46 new Covid-19 cases were found on Saturday in Hingoli, located in the state's Marathwada region, raising its tally to 4,083, as per official figures.

Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi in an order issued on Saturday evening said the curfew will come into force from 7 am on Monday and continue till March 7 midnight.

Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work, said the order.

Bank officials are instructed to carry their identity cards while travelling to their workplace, it said.

Milk shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm. Medical stores are also permitted to remain open during the curfew period, said the order.

Government offices will continue to work, it said.

The administration has also allowed continuation of highway maintenance operations, and works related to the departments of health, electricity, telephone, water drainage and sanitation.

Petrol pumps are instructed to sell fuel only to vehicles of the government, and those engaged in essential and agriculture services, the order said.

Hotels and other food suppliers for students, who hail from other districts and are currently residing in Hingoli, are instructed to operate parcel service between 9 am and 7 pm during the curfew period, it said.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth straight day, raising the caseload in the state to 21,46,777.

The death toll in the state due to the pandemic has reached 52,092, as per official data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra covid-19 lockdown hingoli
Close
The Sindhu Netra satellite has been developed by the young scientists of the DRDO and is capable of automatically identifying the warships and merchant ships operating in the IOR. The satellite has also started communicating with the ground systems, government sources told ANI. (Representative Image) (ANI Photo)
The Sindhu Netra satellite has been developed by the young scientists of the DRDO and is capable of automatically identifying the warships and merchant ships operating in the IOR. The satellite has also started communicating with the ground systems, government sources told ANI. (Representative Image) (ANI Photo)
india news

DRDO deploys surveillance satellite, will help to monitor Indian Ocean Region

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The satellite was launched using the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C51 which took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at 10:30 am today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
A health worker collects a swab sample for a Covid-19 test at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi, India,( Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

13 states, 6 UTs logged no Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:31 PM IST
India reported 16,752 new Covid-19 cases and 113 deaths during the last 24 hours, the health ministry’s data updated at 8am showed on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

'Unwavering commitment to democracy': PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Desai, who was the prime minister of the country from March 1977 to July 1979, was born on February 29, 1896.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

All you need to know about Isro’s first launch of 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle or PSLV-C51 lifted off at around 10:24am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 22,000 patients have got free medical treatment under the scheme so far.(Yogendra Kumar/HT photo)
As many as 22,000 patients have got free medical treatment under the scheme so far.(Yogendra Kumar/HT photo)
india news

J-K admin issues 22 lakh ABPM-JAY Sehat cards in 2 months

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:21 PM IST
About 70 percent of eligible families have been registered so far under the PM-JAY scheme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides toys, the range covers beds and mattresses specifically made for children, ergonomic storage and seating solutions made for a child, among others. IKEA said the India Toy Fair would help it connect with new partners and understand the ecosystem here.(MINT file photo )
Besides toys, the range covers beds and mattresses specifically made for children, ergonomic storage and seating solutions made for a child, among others. IKEA said the India Toy Fair would help it connect with new partners and understand the ecosystem here.(MINT file photo )
india news

IKEA India aims for 12 per cent of global retail sales in kids' products

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:14 PM IST
The company, which currently sources only cotton-based soft toys from India, is also exploring to expand in some other categories such as wooden toys, said IKEA India Country Commercial Manager Kavitha Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The arrival of the sticky bombs in India-controlled Kashmir - including 15 seized in a February raid - raises concerns that an unnerving tactic attributed to the Taliban insurgents in nearby Afghanistan could be spreading to the India-Pakistan conflict. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo. Representative image)
The arrival of the sticky bombs in India-controlled Kashmir - including 15 seized in a February raid - raises concerns that an unnerving tactic attributed to the Taliban insurgents in nearby Afghanistan could be spreading to the India-Pakistan conflict. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Arrival of 'sticky bombs' in Kashmir sets off alarm bells

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:11 PM IST
"Sticky bombs", which can be attached to vehicles and detonated remotely, have been seized during raids in recent months in the federally administered region of Jammu and Kashmir, three senior security officials told Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressing th Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressing th Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Centre can buy farm produce at MSP', says Kejriwal; shares formula

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh against three central farm laws. Kejriwal supported their protest and termed the three laws as 'black laws'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvind Kejriwal at Meerut kisan mahapanchayat on Sunday.
Arvind Kejriwal at Meerut kisan mahapanchayat on Sunday.
india news

'Could not see his tears': What Kejriwal said on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:53 PM IST
What Rakesh Tikait is doing is not for him. He has everything. He is camping at Delhi border for farmers, Kejriwal said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work.(HT Photo)
Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work.(HT Photo)
india news

Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7

PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi in an order said the curfew will come into force from 7 am on Monday and continue till March 7 midnight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The participation of the private hospitals is essential for the time-bound and safe vaccination. Seeking to coordinate the activities related to the immunisation programme at the private hospitals, several meetings have been conducted under the aegis of senior health department officials at the district level," an official statement said.
"The participation of the private hospitals is essential for the time-bound and safe vaccination. Seeking to coordinate the activities related to the immunisation programme at the private hospitals, several meetings have been conducted under the aegis of senior health department officials at the district level," an official statement said.
india news

Covid-19: Kerala denies reports of pvt hospitals being excluded from vaccination

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:30 PM IST
State Health Department officials here said preparations have been completed in around 300 private hospitals for the drive and the ongoing propaganda that private hospitals were not part of the second phase of the vaccination was "baseless".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Kumbh Mela is likely to begin on April 1 and will go on only for 28 days. The duration of Kumbh is being shortened to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The Kumbh Mela is likely to begin on April 1 and will go on only for 28 days. The duration of Kumbh is being shortened to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Kumbh Mela: Penal action to be taken against violators of Covid-19 SOPs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:27 PM IST
Based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the SOP also makes it compulsory for devotees to bring a medical fitness certificate and an e-pass or e-permit issued to them after registering on the Kumbh Mela web portal, Chief Secretary Om Prakash said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI)
india news

UP managed to control Encephalitis by 75%, claims CM Yogi Adityanath

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:26 PM IST
Speaking in Varanasi, Yogi Adityanath credited a special vaccination drive started in 2017 to make citizens aware of Encephalitis, for this achievement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saseendran said the key factor while choosing the candidate will be their chances of victory in the upcoming polls.(HT Photo)
Saseendran said the key factor while choosing the candidate will be their chances of victory in the upcoming polls.(HT Photo)
india news

Kerala NCP to finalise candidates after seat sharing with LDF, says Saseendran

ANI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maldives is among the first countries to receive vaccines from India. (ANI Photo)
Maldives is among the first countries to receive vaccines from India. (ANI Photo)
india news

Almost 1 lakh Maldivians jabbed with Indian-made Covishield vaccines

ANI, Male
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:04 PM IST
About 19 percent of the population have received the first of two vaccine doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac