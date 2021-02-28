Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Curfew in Hingoli from March 1 to 7
In the wake of a rise in daily Covid-19 cases in Hingoli, the local administration has decide to impose curfew in the district from March 1 to 7.
A total of 46 new Covid-19 cases were found on Saturday in Hingoli, located in the state's Marathwada region, raising its tally to 4,083, as per official figures.
Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jayvanshi in an order issued on Saturday evening said the curfew will come into force from 7 am on Monday and continue till March 7 midnight.
Schools, colleges, religious places and function halls shall remain closed during the period, while banks will operate only for administrative work, said the order.
Bank officials are instructed to carry their identity cards while travelling to their workplace, it said.
Milk shops will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 5 pm. Medical stores are also permitted to remain open during the curfew period, said the order.
Government offices will continue to work, it said.
The administration has also allowed continuation of highway maintenance operations, and works related to the departments of health, electricity, telephone, water drainage and sanitation.
Petrol pumps are instructed to sell fuel only to vehicles of the government, and those engaged in essential and agriculture services, the order said.
Hotels and other food suppliers for students, who hail from other districts and are currently residing in Hingoli, are instructed to operate parcel service between 9 am and 7 pm during the curfew period, it said.
On Saturday, Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth straight day, raising the caseload in the state to 21,46,777.
The death toll in the state due to the pandemic has reached 52,092, as per official data.
