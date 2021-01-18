LIVE: England to begin next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive from today

The global death toll due to the coronavirus disease surpassed two million as more people succumbed to the viral disease, Bloomberg reported. The number of infection has surpassed 94.9 million, it also reported. Massive Covid-19 vaccination drive in underway in countries. As per the same report, 42.9 million have received the Covid-19 shot worldwide so far, the Bloomberg report also said.

The United States continued to report more deaths as toll neared 400,000. It is still the worst country to be affected by the pandemic followed by India and Brazil. President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday promised to deliver 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days while Dr Anthony Fauci said it is "absolutely a doable thing" amid doubts.

Meanwhile, Brazil granted approval for the emergency use of AstraZeneca Plc and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccines. In the United Kingdom, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he’s considering all possible measures after the nation recorded 1,200 deaths for the fifth day in a row.

Meanwhile, the US stepped up its claims that the virus could have emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

