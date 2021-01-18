Schools in Delhi to reopen for senior students today: All you need to know

The schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday amid strict adherence to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocol mandated by the Centre. With staggered and shorter class hours, frequent sanitisation, the classes will only resume for 10th and 12th students, in view of the board exams.

The Centre had, in Unlock 5 guidelines, allowed schools to reopen from October 15. However, the decision was left to states/union territories to decide as to when they would resume physical classes.

Schools and colleges have remained shut since March 2020 in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed more than 1.5 lakh lives so far.

Here is all you need to know about the schools reopening:

1) Schools that are out of the containment zone areas will only be allowed to open.

2) The students will attend schools only with the written consent of parents.

3) The schools have installed sanitisers, fogging machines, thermal scanners, and disinfectants which will be sprayed in-between batches.

4) Class hours have been reduced from six hours to two hours. A decision has been taken by schools to initially call only 50 students from both classes.

5) In laboratories, only 10 students will be allowed at a time with at least three staff members to ensure supervision.

6) Volunteers will be deployed to check temperatures and to ensure social distancing is being strictly followed.

7) Medical facilities will remain on standby in schools for any eventuality.

8) Schools will also hold orientation programmes and put up posters and notices detailing the Covid-19 guidelines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON