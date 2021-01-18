IND USA
Medical workers in protective suits attend to novel coronavirus patients at the intensive care unit (ICU) of a designated hospital in Wuhan, (REUTERS)
LIVE: England to begin next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive from today

The United States continued to report more deaths as toll neared 400,000. It is still the worst country to be affected by the pandemic followed by India and Brazil.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:46 PM IST

The global death toll due to the coronavirus disease surpassed two million as more people succumbed to the viral disease, Bloomberg reported. The number of infection has surpassed 94.9 million, it also reported. Massive Covid-19 vaccination drive in underway in countries. As per the same report, 42.9 million have received the Covid-19 shot worldwide so far, the Bloomberg report also said.

Meanwhile, Brazil granted approval for the emergency use of AstraZeneca Plc and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccines. In the United Kingdom, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he’s considering all possible measures after the nation recorded 1,200 deaths for the fifth day in a row.

Meanwhile, the US stepped up its claims that the virus could have emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

Follow all the live updates here:

  • JAN 18, 2021 12:46 PM IST

    Israel trades Pfizer doses for medical data in vaccine blitz

    After sprinting ahead in the race to inoculate its population against the coronavirus, Israel has struck a deal with Pfizer, promising to share vast troves of medical data with the international drug giant in exchange for the continued flow of its hard-to-get vaccine.

  • JAN 18, 2021 11:19 AM IST

    England to launch next phase of vaccination drive

    England will launch the next phase of its vaccination programme on Monday, offering doses to people aged 70 and above, as well as those seen as extremely vulnerable clinically.

  • JAN 18, 2021 11:19 AM IST

    Statewise status of Covid-19 in India

    India's Covid 19 tally
  • JAN 18, 2021 09:37 AM IST

    Thane Covid-19 tally rises to 2,49,507

    The Covid-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,49,507 with the detection of 325 new cases of the infection, an official said on Monday.

  • JAN 18, 2021 09:28 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 tally rise after 13,788 fresh cases

    India'' Covid-19 tally increased after 13,788 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 10.571.773. Read more

  • JAN 18, 2021 08:30 AM IST

    Delhi schools to reopen today

    The schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday amid strict adherence to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocol mandated by the Centre. With staggered and shorter class hours, frequent sanitisation, the classes will only resume for 10th and 12th students, in view of the board exams. Read more

  • JAN 18, 2021 07:46 AM IST

    Joe Biden's ambitious plan against coronavirus

    Joe Biden has promised quick action to address the coronavirus pandemic and boost the ailing US economy once he takes office on Wednesday. His ambitious plan includes 100 million doses to be injected in his first 100 days in office. It calls for neighborhood vaccination centers, improved federal-state cooperation and the mobilization of 100,000 healthcare workers.

  • JAN 18, 2021 06:37 AM IST

    China reports more than 100 cases for sixth consecutive day

    China continued to report more than 100 cases of infection for the sixth consecutive day. As per the National Health Commission, 109 peple contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. Out of this, 93 were local infections. Hebei recorded the highest number of cases with 54. Northeastern Jilin province reported a record 30 new cases, underscoring the risk of new clusters emerging.

