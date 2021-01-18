LIVE: England to begin next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive from today
The global death toll due to the coronavirus disease surpassed two million as more people succumbed to the viral disease, Bloomberg reported. The number of infection has surpassed 94.9 million, it also reported. Massive Covid-19 vaccination drive in underway in countries. As per the same report, 42.9 million have received the Covid-19 shot worldwide so far, the Bloomberg report also said.
Click here for complete coronavirus coverage
The United States continued to report more deaths as toll neared 400,000. It is still the worst country to be affected by the pandemic followed by India and Brazil. President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday promised to deliver 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days while Dr Anthony Fauci said it is "absolutely a doable thing" amid doubts.
Meanwhile, Brazil granted approval for the emergency use of AstraZeneca Plc and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. vaccines. In the United Kingdom, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said he’s considering all possible measures after the nation recorded 1,200 deaths for the fifth day in a row.
Meanwhile, the US stepped up its claims that the virus could have emerged from a Chinese laboratory.
Follow all the live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 18, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Israel trades Pfizer doses for medical data in vaccine blitz
After sprinting ahead in the race to inoculate its population against the coronavirus, Israel has struck a deal with Pfizer, promising to share vast troves of medical data with the international drug giant in exchange for the continued flow of its hard-to-get vaccine.
-
JAN 18, 2021 11:19 AM IST
England to launch next phase of vaccination drive
England will launch the next phase of its vaccination programme on Monday, offering doses to people aged 70 and above, as well as those seen as extremely vulnerable clinically.
-
JAN 18, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Statewise status of Covid-19 in India
-
JAN 18, 2021 09:37 AM IST
Thane Covid-19 tally rises to 2,49,507
The Covid-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,49,507 with the detection of 325 new cases of the infection, an official said on Monday.
-
JAN 18, 2021 09:28 AM IST
India's Covid-19 tally rise after 13,788 fresh cases
India'' Covid-19 tally increased after 13,788 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 10.571.773. Read more
-
JAN 18, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Delhi schools to reopen today
The schools in Delhi will reopen from Monday amid strict adherence to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocol mandated by the Centre. With staggered and shorter class hours, frequent sanitisation, the classes will only resume for 10th and 12th students, in view of the board exams. Read more
-
JAN 18, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Joe Biden's ambitious plan against coronavirus
Joe Biden has promised quick action to address the coronavirus pandemic and boost the ailing US economy once he takes office on Wednesday. His ambitious plan includes 100 million doses to be injected in his first 100 days in office. It calls for neighborhood vaccination centers, improved federal-state cooperation and the mobilization of 100,000 healthcare workers.
-
JAN 18, 2021 06:37 AM IST
China reports more than 100 cases for sixth consecutive day
China continued to report more than 100 cases of infection for the sixth consecutive day. As per the National Health Commission, 109 peple contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. Out of this, 93 were local infections. Hebei recorded the highest number of cases with 54. Northeastern Jilin province reported a record 30 new cases, underscoring the risk of new clusters emerging.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena seeks action against Arnab over leaked WhatsApp chat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi performs 'bhoomi pujan' of metro projects for Ahmedabad and Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
500K trout ova dispatched from Kashmir to 3 other states for rearing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Panchayat Election Results 2021 Live: Sena neck to neck with BJP
India records lowest Covid-19 fatalities in 8 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen after 10 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra gram panchayat poll results 2021: Trends show Sena, allies in lead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day 2
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ protest: Chilla, Ghazipur, other key Delhi borders remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP police lodge FIR after misleading pamphlets on Covid-19 vaccine shots appear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Srinagar: Mercury rises a bit, night temperature at -6.4°C
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Security forces carry out Republic Day parade rehearsals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar bound Shaheed Express derail at Charbagh Railway Station; no casualties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court hearing on farmers’ tractor rally on R-Day today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal: Co-WIN hurdle continues to plague Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox