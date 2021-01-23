LIVE: Hong Kong orders two-day lockdown as Covid-19 cases spike

The number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection globally exceeded 98 million as the deadly continues to spread across the world. The death toll passed 2.1 million, as per the Bloomberg report. Meanwhile, the number of people who have received the jab so far is over 60.3 million worldwide.

In the United States, Covid-19 hospitalization fell by the most ever this week, the latest sign that relief may be coming to a health-care system that’s been fighting the virus for almost a year. The country is the worst wors-affected from Covid-19 and is followed by India and Brazil.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state today will run out of all the vaccines that have been delivered. Some of New York’s biggest employers are urging local leaders to let them help with the Covid-19 vaccination effort, arguing that the slow rollout is putting the state’s economic recovery at risk.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the new UK strain of coronavirus may be linked to higher mortality. France surpassed 3 million infections amid warnings of a third lockdown.

