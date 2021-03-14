LIVE: Brazil records 76,178 new Covid-19 cases, 1,997 more deaths
India on Saturday added 24,882 cases of the coronavirus disease and 140 more related deaths which pushed the caseload and death toll to more than 11.3 million and 158,446 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The active cases breached the 200,000-mark on Saturday while 10,973,260 people have recovered till now. Saturday's Covid disease tally has been the highest since the beginning of 2021.
Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Delhi among others have been contributing the maximum number of cases towards India's daily Covid-19 tally. Maharashtra, which is currently the worst-hit state in the country, reported more than 15,000 cases for a second consecutive day (15,602). The state's caseload is nearing 2.3 million with 52,811 deaths and 2,125,211 recoveries. Out of the fresh cases in Maharashtra, Nagpur city recorded the maximum (1,828) followed by Mumbai (1,709) and Pune (1,667). The state has been witnessing a surge in the cases since February 10 and several districts have been placed under lockdowns, night curfews, curbs in order to control the spread of the infection.
2 million vaccinated in a day, tally reaches 28.2 million: Govt
Delhi on Saturday reported 419 fresh cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours that took the overall tally to 643,289, according to the health department's bulletin. This is the third time that the daily cases went above 400. The last time these many cases were seen on Janaury 3 (424). The total recoveries in the national capital have reached 630,143 while active cases are at 2,207.
Meanwhile, over 120 million cases and 2,659,118 deaths have been recorded across the world till now, according to worldometers.info figures.
MAR 14, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Australia reports second local Covid-19 cases after several days
Australia on Sunday registered its second local case of the Covid-19 disease after many days after a worker who was using two hotels to quarantine those arriving from abroad tested positive for the infection. The country has seen a little over 29,000 cases and 909 deaths till now, according to Reuters.
MAR 14, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Brazil records 76,178 new Covid-19 cases, 1,997 more deaths
Brazil on Saturday added 76,178 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 1,997 more deaths which pushed the caseload to over 11.4 million, according to the health ministry. Deaths due to the disease have now climbed to 277,102.
Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party likely to merge with JD(U) today
Kushwaha would be returning to the JD(U), a party which he left in 2013. The same year, he formed the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and was part of the NDA during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. His party contested on three seats and won all the seats.
