IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / LIVE: Brazil records 76,178 new Covid-19 cases, 1,997 more deaths
A health worker conducts a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test from nasal swab samples.
A health worker conducts a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test from nasal swab samples. (AFP file photo)
Live

LIVE: Brazil records 76,178 new Covid-19 cases, 1,997 more deaths

The active cases in India breached the 200,000-mark on Saturday while 10,973,260 people have recovered till now.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:08 AM IST

India on Saturday added 24,882 cases of the coronavirus disease and 140 more related deaths which pushed the caseload and death toll to more than 11.3 million and 158,446 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The active cases breached the 200,000-mark on Saturday while 10,973,260 people have recovered till now. Saturday's Covid disease tally has been the highest since the beginning of 2021.


Click here for full coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic


Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Delhi among others have been contributing the maximum number of cases towards India's daily Covid-19 tally. Maharashtra, which is currently the worst-hit state in the country, reported more than 15,000 cases for a second consecutive day (15,602). The state's caseload is nearing 2.3 million with 52,811 deaths and 2,125,211 recoveries. Out of the fresh cases in Maharashtra, Nagpur city recorded the maximum (1,828) followed by Mumbai (1,709) and Pune (1,667). The state has been witnessing a surge in the cases since February 10 and several districts have been placed under lockdowns, night curfews, curbs in order to control the spread of the infection.


2 million vaccinated in a day, tally reaches 28.2 million: Govt


Delhi on Saturday reported 419 fresh cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours that took the overall tally to 643,289, according to the health department's bulletin. This is the third time that the daily cases went above 400. The last time these many cases were seen on Janaury 3 (424). The total recoveries in the national capital have reached 630,143 while active cases are at 2,207.


Meanwhile, over 120 million cases and 2,659,118 deaths have been recorded across the world till now, according to worldometers.info figures.



Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 14, 2021 08:06 AM IST

    Australia reports second local Covid-19 cases after several days

    Australia on Sunday registered its second local case of the Covid-19 disease after many days after a worker who was using two hotels to quarantine those arriving from abroad tested positive for the infection. The country has seen a little over 29,000 cases and 909 deaths till now, according to Reuters.

  • MAR 14, 2021 07:36 AM IST

    Brazil records 76,178 new Covid-19 cases, 1,997 more deaths

    Brazil on Saturday added 76,178 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 1,997 more deaths which pushed the caseload to over 11.4 million, according to the health ministry. Deaths due to the disease have now climbed to 277,102.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus outbreak
e-paper
Vaze joined the Maharashtra police force in 1990 as a sub-inspector. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Vaze joined the Maharashtra police force in 1990 as a sub-inspector. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Sachin Vaze: Encounter specialist, high-profile arrests and stint with politics

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Vaze was the lead investigator in the explosives case before it was transferred to the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and later to the NIA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker conducts a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test from nasal swab samples. (AFP file photo)
A health worker conducts a RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test from nasal swab samples. (AFP file photo)
india news

LIVE: Brazil records 76,178 new Covid-19 cases, 1,997 more deaths

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:06 AM IST
The active cases in India breached the 200,000-mark on Saturday while 10,973,260 people have recovered till now.
READ FULL STORY
A view of the Supreme Court
A view of the Supreme Court
india news

SC orders probe into alleged threat to judge

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:47 AM IST
“The rule of law must be preserved,” held the bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah, as it castigated the state government for failing to arrest Govind Singh despite an FIR registered against him in March 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI.(ANI Photo)
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia, has been taken to custody by CBI.(ANI Photo)
india news

Police interrogate Bhatkal aide in Ambani threat case

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:37 AM IST
The police on Friday sought a city court’s permission to question Akhtar – a 30-year-old civil engineer from Darbangha, Bihar, and a known close associate of arrested IM co-founder Yasin Bhatkal – who is known to authorities as being both tech-savvy and an expert in making bombs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal of one of the other 10 colleges, who wished not to be named, said, “Only those colleges having government-appointed GB chairpersons are in favour. We are against it. How can we pay salaries from the money released under different heads for different purposes?”
Principal of one of the other 10 colleges, who wished not to be named, said, “Only those colleges having government-appointed GB chairpersons are in favour. We are against it. How can we pay salaries from the money released under different heads for different purposes?”
india news

‘Pay staff using surplus’: Two govt-funded colleges

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:26 AM IST
The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) saw the move as the Delhi government forcing colleges it funded to change the pattern of financial assistance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Internationally renowned South African Indian dance company Tribhangi Dance Theatre will mark its 30th anniversary.(Unsplash)
Internationally renowned South African Indian dance company Tribhangi Dance Theatre will mark its 30th anniversary.(Unsplash)
india news

Inclusivity and evolution are inherent traits of Indian culture

By Madhukar Kumar Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:12 AM IST
India, with its near continuous history of more than 5000 years as an evolving civilisation, has a dynamic and living culture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India began the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the world’s largest such exercise, on January 16.(AFP)
India began the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the world’s largest such exercise, on January 16.(AFP)
india news

2 million vaccinated in a day, tally reaches 28.2 million: Govt

By Rhythma Kaul, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Experts say that the vaccination drive needs to be ramped up quickly to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 and to control the current surge of infections being reported from certain states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From left: Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, along with others, during a kisan mahapanchayat in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)
From left: Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, along with others, during a kisan mahapanchayat in Kolkata on Saturday. (PTI)
india news

Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign

By Zia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha appears to have dropped its stand of being equidistant from all parties, campaigning against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, especially in five states going to the polls in a few weeks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”.(AP)
The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has announced it will “finance increased capacity to support Biological E’s effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”.(AP)
india news

Hyderabad firm to produce Covid-19 vaccine jabs with US funding

By Rezaul H Laskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 01:00 AM IST
The four Quad countries agreed on Friday to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capacities and logistical strengths to ramp up manufacture and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines across the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party has a sizable support among the Kushwaha voters and its exit from the NDA fold cost JD(U) its traditional votes. (HT PHOTO).
Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party has a sizable support among the Kushwaha voters and its exit from the NDA fold cost JD(U) its traditional votes. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party likely to merge with JD(U) today

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • Kushwaha would be returning to the JD(U), a party which he left in 2013. The same year, he formed the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and was part of the NDA during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. His party contested on three seats and won all the seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice Malhotra, the first woman lawyer to be elevated to the Supreme Court directly from the Bar and the seventh woman judge to be appointed at the Supreme Court, retired on Saturday following a tenure of about three years.
Justice Malhotra, the first woman lawyer to be elevated to the Supreme Court directly from the Bar and the seventh woman judge to be appointed at the Supreme Court, retired on Saturday following a tenure of about three years.
india news

'Worrying that SC now has just one woman judge': Chandrachud

By Utkarsh Anand, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:41 AM IST
Speaking at an event organised by the Supreme Court Young Lawyers Forum to bid farewell to justice Malhotra, justice Chandrachud said the diversity of India must also find reflection in the composition of the Supreme Court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
india news

‘Communal forces will never be welcome in Kerala’: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:33 AM IST
"Kerala is a land known for and committed to secularism. We think in terms of humanity, not in terms of faith. Therefore, communal forces will never be welcome here. I don’t see any future for it," Vijayan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi On January 18 this year, a prominent leader of the ongoing farmers’ protest against three new agricultural laws, Gurnam Singh Charuni, “clarified” before a platform of farm unions leading the agitation that he would never organise political meets without permission after having done so once
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 24-year-old, who is a part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, was arrested in Bengaluru on February 13(HT_PRINT)
The 24-year-old, who is a part of the Indian wing of Fridays for Future, a global climate change movement founded by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, was arrested in Bengaluru on February 13(HT_PRINT)
india news

'Pronounced guilty by seekers of TRP': Disha Ravi

By Arun Dev
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:35 AM IST
Police said Ravi, along with two other activists, created a ‘toolkit’ to spread misinformation and incite unrest as part of a global conspiracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

J’khand nod to 75% quota for locals in pvt jobs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:59 PM IST
RANCHI: The Jharkhand cabinet has approved an employment policy that mandates a 75% reservation in private sector jobs up to a monthly salary of 30,000 for local residents, people familiar with the matter said
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved