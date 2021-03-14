LIVE: Brazil records 76,178 new Covid-19 cases, 1,997 more deaths

India on Saturday added 24,882 cases of the coronavirus disease and 140 more related deaths which pushed the caseload and death toll to more than 11.3 million and 158,446 respectively, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard. The active cases breached the 200,000-mark on Saturday while 10,973,260 people have recovered till now. Saturday's Covid disease tally has been the highest since the beginning of 2021.





Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Delhi among others have been contributing the maximum number of cases towards India's daily Covid-19 tally. Maharashtra, which is currently the worst-hit state in the country, reported more than 15,000 cases for a second consecutive day (15,602). The state's caseload is nearing 2.3 million with 52,811 deaths and 2,125,211 recoveries. Out of the fresh cases in Maharashtra, Nagpur city recorded the maximum (1,828) followed by Mumbai (1,709) and Pune (1,667). The state has been witnessing a surge in the cases since February 10 and several districts have been placed under lockdowns, night curfews, curbs in order to control the spread of the infection.





Delhi on Saturday reported 419 fresh cases and three more deaths in the last 24 hours that took the overall tally to 643,289, according to the health department's bulletin. This is the third time that the daily cases went above 400. The last time these many cases were seen on Janaury 3 (424). The total recoveries in the national capital have reached 630,143 while active cases are at 2,207.





Meanwhile, over 120 million cases and 2,659,118 deaths have been recorded across the world till now, according to worldometers.info figures.







