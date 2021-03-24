LIVE: Hong Kong suspends Pfizer- BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine over 'flawed' vials

India reported 40,715 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 199 related fatalities on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tally to 11,686,796 and the death toll to 160,166 in the country. The active caseload was logged at 345,377 and the number of people who recovered from the viral disease stood at 11,181,253, according to the health ministry. Globally, 124,790,051 Covid-19 cases and 2,745,386 related deaths have been recorded, according to data collated by Worldometer. The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India.

