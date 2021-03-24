IND USA
A health worker wearing protective gear collects a swab sample from a man for the Covid-19 coronavirus Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) along the roadside in New Delhi.
A health worker wearing protective gear collects a swab sample from a man for the Covid-19 coronavirus Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) along the roadside in New Delhi.(AFP)
Live

LIVE: Hong Kong suspends Pfizer- BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine over 'flawed' vials

  • The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:45 AM IST

India reported 40,715 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 199 related fatalities on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tally to 11,686,796 and the death toll to 160,166 in the country. The active caseload was logged at 345,377 and the number of people who recovered from the viral disease stood at 11,181,253, according to the health ministry. Globally, 124,790,051 Covid-19 cases and 2,745,386 related deaths have been recorded, according to data collated by Worldometer. The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in terms of cumulative caseload, followed by Brazil and India.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 24, 2021 07:45 AM IST

    Hong Kong suspends Pfizer- BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine over 'flawed' vials

    The government called the move preventative in nature, taken to ensure the safety and efficacy of the vaccination process.

  • MAR 24, 2021 07:35 AM IST

    Colombia imposes new restrictions to avoid severe third coronavirus wave

    Colombia will impose new restrictions on movement and enact nightly curfews in municipalities with high occupancy levels in intensive care units as it tries to avoid a severe third wave of Covid-19, President Ivan Duque said on Tuesday.

    The South American country has reported more than 2.3 million coronavirus infections and 62,274 deaths. It has administered more than 1.23 million vaccine doses so far.

Topics
coronavirus in india coronavirus crisis india coronavirus numbers
