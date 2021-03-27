IND USA
A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 from a man in a vehicle in a street in Skopje, North Macedonia, Friday.
Live

Covid-19 live updates: As cases surge, states told to regulate crowd during festivals

As Maharashtra logged 36,902 new cases, highest single-day increase ever, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a night curfew in the state from Sunday onwards.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 27, 2021 08:51 AM IST

India’s Covid-19 tally has surpassed 11.84 million with 59,118 fresh cases recorded on Friday. The toll from the coronavirus disease is also on the rise with 257 fatalities reported in a single day. As the cases continue to witness a huge daily spike, with most cases coming from Maharashtra, the government has allowed all citizens above 45 years of age to take the vaccine from April 1 onwards.

On Friday, as Maharashtra logged 36,902 new cases, highest single-day increase ever, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a night curfew in the state from Sunday onwards in order to break chain of transmission.

As more states witness resurgence of infections, the Centre has rushed two high-level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, areas that have both seen recent surge, to assist the local governments in managing the outbreak.

The government has also told all states and Union territories (UTs) to regulate the crowd and ensure strict enforcement of protocols ahead of various festivals.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 27, 2021 08:51 AM IST

    France reports 41,869 new coronavirus cases

    With 41,869 cases, France has reported over 40,000 Covid-19 cases for days in a row while the toll from the disease has gone up to 897, health authorities were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

  • MAR 27, 2021 08:30 AM IST

    Ensure strict enforcement of protocols: Centre to states

    In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla called for necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus and directed states and UTs to issue instructions to district administrations and police authorities to “scrupulously enforce Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs in all public gatherings during the upcoming festivals.”

An elderly person being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Sadar Hospital in Dhanbad in Jharkhand. (HT PHOTO)
A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 from a man in a vehicle in a street in Skopje, North Macedonia, Friday.(AP Photo )
MP has now imposed Sunday lockdown in 12 districts (PTI).
Amravati: City streets wear a deserted look after the administration announced complete restriction citing an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati, Thursday. Feb 25, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_25_2021_000207A)(PTI)
Police officer Sachin Vaze being taken to a court by National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a hearing on Thursday in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
An elderly person being administered the Covid-19 vaccine at Sadar Hospital in Dhanbad in Jharkhand. (HT PHOTO)
PM Modi with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka airport (twitter.com/narendramodi)
Interrogators said that Arora also bought the fish, which he cooked for them, online.(File photo)
Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, Head of Niranjani Akhara, during a meeting with officials, in Haridwar, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (PTI)
A porter walks past a mural depicting Marilyn Monroe and 'The Statue of Liberty wearing face masks, to spread awareness on COVID-19 precautions, in Mumbai, Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI)
Para was arrested on November 25 last year by the central agency after multiple rounds of questioning.
Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO. (VIA REUTERS)
A woman watches as a healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
A Pakistani Ranger stands near the Pakistani flag and Indian flag (L) during a daily parade at the Pakistan-India joint check post at Wagah border, February 26, 2010(REUTERS)
New Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal interacts with the media in the presence of deputy CM Manish Sisodia.(HT file photo)
