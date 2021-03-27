Covid-19 live updates: As cases surge, states told to regulate crowd during festivals
India’s Covid-19 tally has surpassed 11.84 million with 59,118 fresh cases recorded on Friday. The toll from the coronavirus disease is also on the rise with 257 fatalities reported in a single day. As the cases continue to witness a huge daily spike, with most cases coming from Maharashtra, the government has allowed all citizens above 45 years of age to take the vaccine from April 1 onwards.
On Friday, as Maharashtra logged 36,902 new cases, highest single-day increase ever, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a night curfew in the state from Sunday onwards in order to break chain of transmission.
As more states witness resurgence of infections, the Centre has rushed two high-level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, areas that have both seen recent surge, to assist the local governments in managing the outbreak.
The government has also told all states and Union territories (UTs) to regulate the crowd and ensure strict enforcement of protocols ahead of various festivals.
MAR 27, 2021 08:51 AM IST
France reports 41,869 new coronavirus cases
With 41,869 cases, France has reported over 40,000 Covid-19 cases for days in a row while the toll from the disease has gone up to 897, health authorities were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
MAR 27, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Ensure strict enforcement of protocols: Centre to states
In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla called for necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus and directed states and UTs to issue instructions to district administrations and police authorities to “scrupulously enforce Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs in all public gatherings during the upcoming festivals.”