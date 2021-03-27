Covid-19 live updates: As cases surge, states told to regulate crowd during festivals

India’s Covid-19 tally has surpassed 11.84 million with 59,118 fresh cases recorded on Friday. The toll from the coronavirus disease is also on the rise with 257 fatalities reported in a single day. As the cases continue to witness a huge daily spike, with most cases coming from Maharashtra, the government has allowed all citizens above 45 years of age to take the vaccine from April 1 onwards.

On Friday, as Maharashtra logged 36,902 new cases, highest single-day increase ever, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a night curfew in the state from Sunday onwards in order to break chain of transmission.

As more states witness resurgence of infections, the Centre has rushed two high-level multidisciplinary teams to Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh, areas that have both seen recent surge, to assist the local governments in managing the outbreak.

The government has also told all states and Union territories (UTs) to regulate the crowd and ensure strict enforcement of protocols ahead of various festivals.

