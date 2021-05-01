LIVE: India tries to arrest pandemic surge as it begins vaccinating its youth

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to affect India as infections and deaths rise increasing stress on the nation’s already burdened healthcare infrastructure. Covid-19 curfews are imposed in all the adversely-affected states as state governments try to break the chain of transmission. Administrations are also increasing lockdown like curfews to restrain unnecessary and curb the spread of the pandemic. India also began its phase III vaccination to strengthen its response to the pandemic. The phase III vaccination will include everyone above the age of 18. India is using Covaxin and Covishield to vaccinate its citizens and will soon start using Russian-made Sputnik V.





The UK which registered a decline in the number of cases and saw a huge surge in vaccination numbers has reduced its test and track workforce. Brazil recorded 68,333 new cases which took its tally to 14,659,011. The Latin American nation was the second-most worst affected in the world but after India recorded more than 386,000 cases on Friday its tally went up to 18,767,962. A team of scientists advising the government over the Covid-19 situation said that the cases may peak in India in the first week of May.