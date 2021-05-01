Delhi HC seeks info of patients admitted, discharged at hospitals since April 1 to review 'malpractice' allegations

Amid the prevailing Covid-19 situation in Delhi, the high court on Saturday asked hospitals to learn from their previous experience regarding oxygen scarcity and set up plants. This came as eight patients died in Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage. It is among the hospitals that have moved the Delhi high court regarding the oxygen crisis and other Covid-19- related issues that the national Capital is grappling with.

The court also sought information on number of patients admitted, discharged, undergoing treatment at Delhi hospitals since April 1 to review allegations related to 'malpractices' and accusations of beds not being vacated. The sought information should be sent to court by Tuesday, the court said. The court also directed the Delhi government to update its portal with numbers of patients discharged and admitted on daily basis

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said for commercial considerations, some hospitals reduce capital expenditures on things like oxygen plants which are essential in a hospital, especially the big ones.

"Oxygen plants are essential. It is irresponsible not to have them," the bench said. "You (hospitals) should also learn from your experience and put up a plant," the court said while hearing several pleas from multiple hospitals including Batra Hospital with regard to the oxygen crisis and other Covid-19-related issues that Delhi is grappling with.

During the hearing, S Bankata, executive director of Batra Hospital, told the court that it had run out of oxygen for one and half hours and it has resulted in the loss of eight lives including a doctor. To this, the court responded by saying that the matter should have been raised with Rahul Mehra before it approached the court. "Maybe you could have saved them," the court said.

"We know that everyone wants to keep their profits high. But these are essentials maybe you can have 10 rooms less but this is irresponsible. We had not contemplated this. We are going to direct," the court also said.

The bench, which is conducting a special hearing on a holiday, started the proceedings at 11.30am and is still continuing.

It also questioned the Centre as to why four cryogenic tankers, which were meant for Delhi to treat Covid-19 patients and held up by the Rajasthan government, have not been released yet despite the court's earlier orders.

A bench ordered to let necessary steps be taken to fulfil the assurance given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on April 26 that these tankers will be released.

It asked the Centre to place compliance of its order on May 3.

