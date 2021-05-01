IND USA
A volunteer uses an oximeter to check the oxygen level of a man before providing oxygen support outside a Gurudwara in Ghaziabad.
A volunteer uses an oximeter to check the oxygen level of a man before providing oxygen support outside a Gurudwara in Ghaziabad. (REUTERS)
Live

LIVE: India tries to arrest pandemic surge as it begins vaccinating its youth

India begins vaccinating its young, tries to arrest the surge of the pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 06:02 AM IST

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to affect India as infections and deaths rise increasing stress on the nation’s already burdened healthcare infrastructure. Covid-19 curfews are imposed in all the adversely-affected states as state governments try to break the chain of transmission. Administrations are also increasing lockdown like curfews to restrain unnecessary and curb the spread of the pandemic. India also began its phase III vaccination to strengthen its response to the pandemic. The phase III vaccination will include everyone above the age of 18. India is using Covaxin and Covishield to vaccinate its citizens and will soon start using Russian-made Sputnik V.


The UK which registered a decline in the number of cases and saw a huge surge in vaccination numbers has reduced its test and track workforce. Brazil recorded 68,333 new cases which took its tally to 14,659,011. The Latin American nation was the second-most worst affected in the world but after India recorded more than 386,000 cases on Friday its tally went up to 18,767,962. A team of scientists advising the government over the Covid-19 situation said that the cases may peak in India in the first week of May.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 01, 2021 06:02 AM IST

    Kolkata hospital to directly procure vaccines from SII, Bharat Biotech

    Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata will procure its own vaccines instead of buying from Bengal government. Its MD told ANI that the hospital will begin vaccination drive from May 5 due to Labour Day and election counting.

  • MAY 01, 2021 05:55 AM IST

    12 dead in fire at Gujarat hospital

    12 patient died due to a fire at Patel Welfare Hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch.

Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India (Reuters File Photo )
india news

Serum Institute CEO plans to start Covid-19 vaccine production abroad: Report

Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 06:05 AM IST
"There's going to be an announcement in the next few days," Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said.
Around 50 other patients undergoing treatment at Welfare Hospital were rescued by locals and firefighters, officials said.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Gujarat: At least 12 Covid-19 patients killed in fire at Bharuch hospital

PTI | , Bharuch
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 05:03 AM IST
The fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters, he said, adding that they were shifted to other nearby hospitals.
Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, India.(REUTERS)
india news

India's new Covid-19 cases cross 400k

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 04:14 AM IST
India registered 408,331 new infections on Friday, setting yet another record for the world’s largest single-day total, to take its total tally of infections past 19 million.
Relatives of a person who died of Covid-19 seen in mourning at Ghazipur crematorium in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal / Hindustan Times)
india news

‘We also hear cries’: Supreme Court asks govt to overhaul Covid plan

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 04:08 AM IST
Among the urgent suggestions the court made was that the Centre must consider increasing Delhi’s medical oxygen quota by 210 metric tonne (MT), raising it from the current 490MT, which has been a repeated demand of the Dehi government, and ensure that supply reaches the Capital.
A view inside the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital, at Shehnai Banquet Hall, in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Don’t queue up for a shot just yet: Kejriwal

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 04:02 AM IST
Kejriwal’s comments come at a time when there is confusion about how the 18-44 age group will get doses since several states have not been able to procure the stocks that need to be sourced separately from those meant for the 45-plus age group.
India is yet to officially acknowledge China’s offer of help, which was first made by the Chinese foreign ministry through the media last week.(PTI photo)
india news

Xi expresses concern, offers help for India in message to PM Modi

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:58 AM IST
The Chinese President also said that human beings are a community of destiny, and only through solidarity and cooperation can the nations of the world finally overcome the epidemic.
A relative of a man who died from the coronavirus disease collects ashes on the spot where he was cremated, as part of a ritual at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 30, 2021. (Reuters)
india news

Covid-19: What you need to know today

By R Sukumar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:52 AM IST
India clearly does not have enough vaccines at this point in time. This may change over the next few months, with enhanced capacities at both Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech kicking in, and imports of Sputnik V, but there’s still a lack of information on the timing and quantities involved.
The allotted 490MT, the bench said, has not reached the Capital even once because of logistical constraints.(HT Photo/Anand Shinde)
india news

Centre has a ‘special duty’ towards people of Delhi, says Supreme Court

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:48 AM IST
“Delhi represents the nation. There is hardly anyone ethnically Delhiite. Forget that somebody (Delhi government) wasn’t able to lift oxygen, but you have to push through because you have to protect lives. You have a special responsibility towards Delhi as the Centre,” a bench, presided over by Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
Dr Huzaifa agrees to give a first person account of what it is like for a medical professional working in the heart of this deadly pandemic.
india news

The pain of being in a Covid ICU

By Mayank Austen Soofi
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 03:07 AM IST
A first-person account of an AIIMS doctor
According to his wife Babita Devi, she, along with his husband and brother in-law Shankar Bhuiyan, was going to attend a wedding on Thursday around 5.30pm when the incident took place.
india news

Hazaribagh man out during lockdown dies after being ‘beaten’ by police, probe on

By Sanjoy Dey, Ranchi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 02:46 AM IST
The deceased was identified as Chakkan Bhuinyan, a resident of Machla village in Hazaribag district.
Devotees take holy dips in the Ganga River during Kumbh Mela, one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism, in Haridwar.(AP)
india news

MP govt orders all district collectors to trace, quarantine Kumbh returnees

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 02:42 AM IST
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Friday ordered all districts to trace people who visited the Mahakumbh in Haridwar, test them for Covid and quarantine them, after a similar exercise in Vidisha district showed that 60 out of 61 devotees contracted the infection
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the military’s preparations for Covid relief thrice this week in one-on-one meetings with the chief of defence staff, the Indian Air force chief and the army chief.(HT File Photo)
india news

Forces granted emergency financial powers amid Covid-19 crisis

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:50 AM IST
While vice chiefs of armed forces including Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) and army commanders (and their equivalent ranks in the navy and air force) have been given “full powers”, corps commanders and area commanders have been delegated powers to spend up to 50 lakh each.
Polling officials check the polling materials at a polling booth on the eve of the fourth phase of Gram Panchayat elections, in Mathura on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

700 govt school staff died on poll duty: UP teachers’ body writes to CM, EC

By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:35 AM IST
At least 700 state government school employees on panchayat poll duty succumbed to Covid in Uttar Pradesh this month, the state teachers’ union said on Friday, underlining the risk of flouting Covid norms during a devastating surge in infections
A Covid-19 coronavirus patient rests inside a banquet hall temporarily temporarily converted into a Covid-19 coronavirus ward in New Delhi on April 30, 2021. (AFP)
india news

Experts urge govt to release data to help develop Covid mitigation plan

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:32 AM IST
The scientists have also demanded that the restrictions put in place under “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) policy be removed, claiming these hamper scientific study for the want of imported scientific equipment and reagents.
