Highlights: Chhattisgarh records 6,477 new Covid-19 cases, 153 more deaths
A health worker wearing a protective gear walks past Covid-19 coronavirus patients.
A health worker wearing a protective gear walks past Covid-19 coronavirus patients.(AFP)

Highlights: Chhattisgarh records 6,477 new Covid-19 cases, 153 more deaths

  • British officials are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:01 AM IST

India on Tuesday recorded 263,533 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,329 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 25.22 million cases and 278,719 deaths. India is currently reeling under a second Covid-19 wave.


The global Covid-19 disease caseload has climbed to 164,254,146 of which 3,403,704 people have died and 142,972,425 have recovered, according to worldometers.info. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country from the pandemic with 33,744,577 cases and 600,504 deaths respectively.


California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday, a decision that runs counter to many other states including Oregon and Washington that quickly aligned with last week's new federal guidelines.


Meanwhile, British officials are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening after June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, the Times newspaper reported on Monday.

  • MAY 18, 2021 11:38 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh records 6,477 new Covid-19 cases, 153 more deaths

    Chhattisgarh on Tuesday recorded 6,477 new Covid-19 cases, 153 more deaths and 11,250 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department's bulletin.

  • MAY 18, 2021 11:37 PM IST

    No new Covid strain detected here, Singapore health ministry counters Kejriwal

    Singapore on Tuesday dismissed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assertion about a new Coronavirus strain being detected in that country, and said the variant prevalent in many Covid-19 cases in recent weeks was the “B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India”. Read more

  • MAY 18, 2021 11:03 PM IST

    Over 6,200 people found infected with Covid-19 in last 24 hours in Bihar

  • MAY 18, 2021 10:44 PM IST

    Telangana extends Covid-19 curbs till May 30

    Telangana government on Tuesday extended Covid-19 restrictions till May 30. All activities will be allowed from 6am to 10am everyday as per the order, reported ANI.

  • MAY 18, 2021 10:19 PM IST

    Mumbai clocks below 1,000 new Covid-19 cases

  • MAY 18, 2021 09:53 PM IST

    West Bengal logs nearly 20,000 new Covid-19 cases, takes tally to over 1.17 million

  • MAY 18, 2021 09:25 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu reports over 33,000 new Covid-19 cases

  • MAY 18, 2021 08:46 PM IST

    Gujarat logs 6,447 new Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

    Gujarat reported 6,447 new Covid-19 infections, 9,557 recoveries and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, reported ANI.

  • MAY 18, 2021 08:13 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh reports 5,412 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload at nearly 83,000

  • MAY 18, 2021 07:56 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh logs 8,737 new Covid-19 cases, 255 deaths

  • MAY 18, 2021 07:14 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu, Assam, Punjab may see Covid-19 peak in 2 weeks: SUTRA model

    States like Tamil Nadu, Assam and Punjab may see peak of second wave of coronavirus cases in next two weeks, according to the SUTRA model, reported PTI. Read more

  • MAY 18, 2021 07:10 PM IST

    Jharkhand reports 60 new deaths from coronavirus

    Jharkhand on Tuesday logged 60 new Covid-19 deaths taking the toll to 4,539, while 2,507 people were found to be infected with the virus in the last 24 hours, reported PTI.

  • MAY 18, 2021 06:46 PM IST

    Kerala logs 31,337 new Covid-19 cases

    Kerala reported 31,337 fresh infections of coronavirus disease and 97 more deaths, the state government said, reported PTI.

  • MAY 18, 2021 06:14 PM IST

    Goa reports 1,358 new Covid-19 cases, 45 deaths

  • MAY 18, 2021 05:53 PM IST

    Sikkim reports 209 new Covid-19 cases, takes tally to over 11,600

    Sikkim registered 209 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 11,689. The state reported two fresh fatalities on Tuesday pushing to toll to 212, reported PTI.

  • MAY 18, 2021 05:09 PM IST

    Maharashtra's Covid-19 positivity rate continues to fall: Health ministry

  • MAY 18, 2021 04:50 PM IST

    Weekly Covid-19 case positivity rate rising in north east: Govt

  • MAY 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST

    Covid-19 spread contained to under 2% of population: Health ministry

  • MAY 18, 2021 04:17 PM IST

    India witnessing consistent increase in testing: Govt

  • MAY 18, 2021 03:42 PM IST

    Delhi logs 4,482 fresh Covid-19 cases, 265 deaths

  • MAY 18, 2021 03:09 PM IST

    Taiwan reports 240 new Covid-19 cases

    Taiwan reported 240 new Covid-19 cases and two fresh fatalities on Tuesday, reported AP.

  • MAY 18, 2021 01:55 PM IST

    Covid-19 curfew imposed in Ahmedabad extended till 6am on May 21

    Ahmedabad police said that the Covid-19 curfew imposed in the city has been extended till May 21, 6am, reports ANI.

  • MAY 18, 2021 01:35 PM IST

    Statewise distribution of total confirmed Covid-19 cases

    Eight states have reported over a million total confirmed Covid-19 cases, data from the Union health ministry showed.

  • MAY 18, 2021 12:52 PM IST

    PM Modi interacts with officials from states, districts over Covid-19 situation

    During his interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Keep in mind the ease of living of every person while imposing Covid-19 curbs. Ensure that locals do not face difficulties due to Covid-19 restrictions. We are in the process of increasing the vaccination capacity."

  • MAY 18, 2021 12:05 PM IST

    Taiwan to close schools amid rise in Covid-19 cases

    Taiwan's government said on Tuesday that all schools would close until May 28 amid a rise in domestic Covid-19 cases.

  • MAY 18, 2021 11:53 AM IST

    Arunachal Pradesh logs highest one-day spike of 304 new

    Arunachal Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike of 304 new Covid-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 22,106, while four more fatalities raised the toll to 85, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

  • MAY 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut tests negative for Covid-19

    Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said she has tested negative for Covid-19, more than 10 days after contracting the virus.

  • MAY 18, 2021 11:19 AM IST

    Maharashtra has controlled second Covid-19 wave, claims Sena

    The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Tuesday claimed that the state has controlled the second wave of Covid-19.

  • MAY 18, 2021 11:14 AM IST

    Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid, to be available for tour of England

    Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has recovered from Covid-19 and will be available for India's tour of England next month.

  • MAY 18, 2021 10:35 AM IST

    COVAX facility will deliver its 65 millionth dose in coming days: UNICEF director

    COVAX facility will deliver its 65 millionth dose in the coming days. It should've been at least its 170 millionth. The time to donate excess doses is now: UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

  • MAY 18, 2021 10:33 AM IST

    Ladakh reports 130 fresh Covid-19 cases; 134 patients cured

    With a single-day rise of 130 cases, Ladakh's Covid-19 tally climbed to 16,582 on Tuesday, while 134 patients were discharged from hospitals after they recuperated, pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,875, officials said.

  • MAY 18, 2021 10:06 AM IST

    China's Clover says its Covid-19 vaccine candidate shows immune response in mice

    Chinese biotechnology company Clover Biopharmaceuticals said on Tuesday the modified version of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response against the original strain of the virus and some variants during animal testing.

  • MAY 18, 2021 09:55 AM IST

    UK rushes to vaccinate as contagious Covid variant advances

    The UK is battling to contain a highly contagious Covid variant first discovered in India so it can follow through with plans to fully reopen on June 21.

  • MAY 18, 2021 09:31 AM IST

    35 new cases take Covid-19 tally of Andamans to 6,638

    The Covid-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 6,638 as 35 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Tuesday.

  • MAY 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST

    India's Covid-19 tally at 25.22 million with 263,533 new cases

    India on Tuesday recorded 263,533 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry dashboard. As many as 4,329 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 25.22 million cases and 278,719 deaths.

  • MAY 18, 2021 09:01 AM IST

    18,69,223 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR

    31,82,92,881 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 17th May 2021. Of these, 18,69,223 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

  • MAY 18, 2021 08:50 AM IST

    Taiwan hopes to provide domestic Covid-19 shots by July

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday that the government hopes to begin providing domestically-made Covid-19 vaccines before the end of July, and that more imported vaccines are on the way.

  • MAY 18, 2021 08:21 AM IST

    Mizoram reports 239 new Covid-19 cases

    Mizoram reports 239 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths on Monday. Active cases at 2,108 and death toll at 28.

  • MAY 18, 2021 07:47 AM IST

    After 3-day gap, BMC to resume vaccination from today

    The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai, that was suspended for three days due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, will resume from Tuesday at select centres, the city civic body said on Monday.

  • MAY 18, 2021 07:30 AM IST

    Ladakh reported 130 new positive cases

    Ladakh reported 130 new positive cases and 134 recoveries on Monday.

    Total positive cases: 16,582

    Active cases: 1,542

    Total deaths: 165

  • MAY 18, 2021 07:07 AM IST

    20 footballers from River Plate test positive for Covid-19

    Five more footballers at River Plate have tested positive for Covid-19, lifting the powerful Argentine club’s total to 20 cases within the squad.

  • MAY 18, 2021 05:46 AM IST

    US says it will keep providing assistance to India in fight against Covid

    The United States will continue to provide a range of assistance to India, as its "important partner" continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the White House said Monday.

  • MAY 18, 2021 05:39 AM IST

    Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till May 25

    The Uttarakhand government on Monday announced that it has extended Covid curfew till May 25 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state.

  • MAY 18, 2021 05:37 AM IST

    More Covid-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan as cases spike

    Much-needed Covid-19 vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Monday, as the chip-producing island's limited supplies run short during a spike in cases that has left the government scrambling for supplies.

  • MAY 18, 2021 05:37 AM IST

    Italy shortens Covid curfew, eases other restrictions

    Italy's government on Monday approved a decree pushing back with immediate effect a nightly coronavirus curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. and easing other curbs in the regions where infections are low.

  • MAY 18, 2021 05:35 AM IST

    Brazil registers 29,916 new coronavirus cases, 786 new Covid-19 deaths

    Brazil recorded 29,916 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 786 deaths from Covid-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Monday.

  • MAY 18, 2021 05:34 AM IST

    UK ministers considering contingency plans for local lockdowns: Report

    British ministers are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening after June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

