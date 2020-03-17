e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Coronavirus: Parliament won’t curtail its session over Covid-19 worries

Coronavirus: Parliament won’t curtail its session over Covid-19 worries

PM Modi He also told MPs to take the lead by spreading information about the spread of the virus and what precautions to take.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:39 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party MPs during BJP paliamentry party meeting at parliament library in New Delhi on Mar 17, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with party MPs during BJP paliamentry party meeting at parliament library in New Delhi on Mar 17, 2020. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/HT)
         

At the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the preparation to combat and curtail the spread of coronavirus.

According to people aware of the details, he called for appreciating the work done by front workers, including media, medical workers and staff at airports in creating awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and how to prevent its spread.

He also told MPs to take the lead by spreading information about the spread of the virus and what precautions to take. All MPs have been told to talk to people in their constituencies about the prevention necessary for curtailing the spread of the virus.

A second person aware of details said the issue of cutting short the ongoing session of Parliament also came up.

“It was decided that Parliament will function till April 3, as was scheduled. There is a need to be careful but not to spread panic. So while all precautions will be taken in Parliament complex, the house proceedings will go on,” the second person said.

tags
top news
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
Coronavirus patient, 64, dies in Mumbai; third death in India
‘There can’t be 101 excuses’: SC highlights gender equality in verdict on women officers in Navy
‘There can’t be 101 excuses’: SC highlights gender equality in verdict on women officers in Navy
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
‘Wasn’t in Delhi on day of crime’: Gangrape convict seeks stay on execution
India preps for long haul, orders 1 million Covid-19 test kits from Germany
India preps for long haul, orders 1 million Covid-19 test kits from Germany
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
‘Only wear a mask if...’: Govt issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines
Make us masks to fight coronavirus: UK government to Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce
Make us masks to fight coronavirus: UK government to Ford, Honda, Rolls-Royce
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Delhi under coronavirus lockdown: What’s shut under the ban
Apple working on not just one but two low-cost iPhones
Apple working on not just one but two low-cost iPhones
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news