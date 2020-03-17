Coronavirus: Parliament won’t curtail its session over Covid-19 worries

india

At the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the preparation to combat and curtail the spread of coronavirus.

According to people aware of the details, he called for appreciating the work done by front workers, including media, medical workers and staff at airports in creating awareness about the coronavirus pandemic and how to prevent its spread.

He also told MPs to take the lead by spreading information about the spread of the virus and what precautions to take. All MPs have been told to talk to people in their constituencies about the prevention necessary for curtailing the spread of the virus.

A second person aware of details said the issue of cutting short the ongoing session of Parliament also came up.

“It was decided that Parliament will function till April 3, as was scheduled. There is a need to be careful but not to spread panic. So while all precautions will be taken in Parliament complex, the house proceedings will go on,” the second person said.