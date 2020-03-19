Coronavirus tips: How to disinfect frequently touched surfaces

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:09 IST

With the number of coronavirus cases escalating, it is important to stay protected from the virus and ensure that the surroundings are clean and disinfected regularly.

According to US Centres for Disease Control, certain “hard-touch surfaces” (frequently touched) need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly, especially around health workers and Covid-19 patients.

From homes, work stations to public transport, all sites and equipment need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Here are a few tips to keep handy.

How to disinfect household surfaces

Frequently-touched surfaced in your home can be cleaned using a solution of soap and water. Diluted household bleach can also be used.

5 tablespoons or 1/3 cup of bleach can be mixed with 4 cups of water. One can also make a solution of 4 teaspoons of bleach and a litre of water and use it for cleaning. You can also use solutions with at least 70 per cent of alcohol content in it.

The area can be cleaned first with a solution of soap and water and later disinfected with a solution containing bleach. Wear gloves while cleaning.

Electronic devices

Various companies have come up with guidelines on ways to disinfect and clean their devices. According to a study, a cellphone can carry 10 times the number of germs as toilet seats. The easiest way to disinfect and clean your cellphone is by wiping it clean with a disinfecting wipe.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India jumped further to 166 on Thursday. With Maharashtra registering the highest number cases (45), Mumbai’s civic body, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, is preparing to quarantine 26,000 Indians who will land between March 19 and 31 from different places.