Coronavirus update: 69-year-old man dies due to coronavirus in Gujarat

A 69-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus died in a Surat hospital on Sunday, according to a statement from the Health and Family Welfare department of Gujarat.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man was also diagnosed with co-morbid conditions and had other medical complications.(File photo)
         

In a separate development, a 65-year-old woman died in a Vadodara Hospital but her test report for COVID-19 is awaited. She too had co-morbid conditions, a statement from the health department said.

India on Sunday reported a total of 370 coronavirus positive cases even as 75 districts affected by the novel coronavirus will be locked down and no trains, Metros and interstate buses will operate till March 31.

