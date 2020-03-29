e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: Bhubaneswar private hospital’s closure leaves dialysis patients in a lurch

Coronavirus update: Bhubaneswar private hospital’s closure leaves dialysis patients in a lurch

A 60-year-old Bhubaneswar man, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease on March 26, had attended the OPD and then admitted to the ICU of Kar Clinic between March 21 and March 23 for treatment of cough and cold leading to pneumonia.

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:42 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
After the Kar Clinic’s closure, a dialysis centre run in its campus by NephroPlus, a leading dialysis network of the country, at least 35 patients who used to get their dialysis done twice a week in the centre have been left in the lurch.
After the Kar Clinic’s closure, a dialysis centre run in its campus by NephroPlus, a leading dialysis network of the country, at least 35 patients who used to get their dialysis done twice a week in the centre have been left in the lurch.(File photo for representation)
         

The quarantining of a popular private hospital in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar after it treated a man, who later tested positive for coronavirus, has left more than 30 patients undergoing dialysis at its centre in a lurch.

A 60-year-old Bhubaneswar man, who tested positive for the coronavirus disease on March 26, had attended the OPD and then admitted to the ICU of Kar Clinic between March 21 and March 23 for treatment of cough and cold leading to pneumonia.

After he was diagnosed with Covid-19, Kar Clinic was closed for violation of Odisha government’s guideline and 21 doctors and other caregivers of the hospital were put under quarantine.

After the Kar Clinic’s closure, a dialysis centre run in its campus by NephroPlus, a leading dialysis network of the country, at least 35 patients who used to get their dialysis done twice a week in the centre have been left in the lurch.

Subash Samal, a 39-year-old renal patient who has been undergoing dialysis for over last 15 months, said he was turned away by other hospitals in the city after they found that he attended Kar Clinic.

“The hospitals asked for a negative test report for corona from Capital Hospital, the nodal centre for Covid-19. When I went to the Capital hospital, its director initially turned us away saying too many people were in the queue and we have to wait for three months to get our sample tested,” said Samal.

“After I and other patients created an uproar, our swab samples were taken for testing at a laboratory. The test reports would be known tomorrow. Though I should have undergone dialysis today, I have no other way but to wait till Monday. It’s a question of life and death for me,” he said.

Similarly, Swapnarani Patnaik, 38 said she too was turned away by other hospitals in the city over fears that she may be infected.

“I am getting dialysis for about a year. I had last done on March 24 and the second one was scheduled today. When I went to another hospital they asked me for a negative test report for Covid-19. If water accumulates in my kidney I would die if I don’t get dialysis done latest by tomorrow. I have been waiting at the Capital Hospital since 6am for the test of my samples,” said Patnaik.

Laxmi Chhualasingha was also turned away by other hospitals as she lacked a negative test report for Covid-19. Her husband Narayan Chhualasingh said dialysis patients were being punished for no fault of theirs.

“We have to undergo dialysis twice a week. If there is a delay of 12 hours we may die. To get my wife’s swab samples tested, I got her to Capital Hospital in the morning, but I was told we have to wait long. She has to undergo dialysis quickly,” he said.

Sateesh Mohapatra, who works in Bengaluru, was distressed after his 80-year-old father was turned away by other hospitals for dialysis.

“My father was getting his dialysis at Kar Clinic. To get a negative test report for coronavirus, he drove to Capital Hospital today himself and did the screening. He stayed there for almost five hours and returned at about 3pm,” said Mohapatra.

“He was told to collect the report tomorrow and then they will direct to some hospital where dialysis can be done. My major concern is how my father will do all these himself,” he said.

Ashok Patnaik, the director of Capital Hospital, said samples of not more than 10-12 dialysis patients can be tested at a time as the hospital was already overloaded with the collection of samples of people who came in contact with two Covid-19 patients.

“I told the patients that you select 10 most serious patients among yourselves and we would send their samples for testing. Kar Clinic has become our major headache now and we may enter the third phase of Covid-19 transmission due to it,” said Patnaik.

tags
top news
Covid-19 updates: India records 979 cases, 25 deaths, says Health Ministry
Covid-19 updates: India records 979 cases, 25 deaths, says Health Ministry
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
Has Covid-19 entered Stage 3? Experts, government disagree
Has Covid-19 entered Stage 3? Experts, government disagree
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing Covid-19 situation’
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing Covid-19 situation’
At home with coronavirus, British PM Boris Johnson writes to the nation
At home with coronavirus, British PM Boris Johnson writes to the nation
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news