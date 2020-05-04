Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: A look at relaxations, restrictions across major states in India

india

Updated: May 04, 2020 12:10 IST

The third phase of nationwide coronavirus lockdown kicked-in on Monday with partial relaxations. The lockdown restrictions and relaxations in various states are be based on the incidence of Covid-19. All districts of the country have been colour-coded into ‘red’, ‘orange’ and ‘green’ for the same.

Here’s a quick look at relaxations, restrictions under the third phase of the lockdown across major states in India .

Delhi

In the national capital, all government and non-government offices are set to open from today. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all the reliefs given in the ‘red zone’ during the lockdown will remain in force in Delhi. Government offices providing essential services will have a 100% staff presence other government offices will have 33% employees, in addition to the secretary and deputy secretary. Private offices will also open with 33% staff presence.

All public means of transport like rickshaws, autos, metro, bus services will remain banned. Restaurants, bars, religious sites, malls, gym, swimming pools, theatres will also remain shut. Private vehicles with two passengers are allowed in the case of four-wheelers. Movement will be allowed from seven in the morning to seven in the evening. All shops will open in residential complexes and neighbourhoods. E-commerce operations are allowed only for essential goods.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government revised its order on Sunday, easing most of the restrictions on the industrial and commercial activities even in the urban areas mostly earmarked as Covid-19 red zones.

The Maharashtra government allowed the shops and establishments dealing in non-essential commodities to open even in the 14 districts identified as red zones; the restrictions, however, will continue in the containment zones. This has paved the way for the operations of almost all the commercial activities including opening of liquor shops from Monday.

Gujarat

The government has decided to grant no exemption in six cities and similar municipalities due to extreme cases of infection.

A senior official said on Sunday that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had decided against granting any relief in the municipal limits of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar--all in ‘Red’ zone, and Rajkot municipal corporation which falls under ‘Orange’ zone, news agency PTI reported.

“No relaxation will be allowed in the lockdown rules for another two weeks in municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, and Bhavnagar, as well as six municipalities of Botad, Bopal, Khabhnat, Bareja, Godhra and Umreth which are under red zone (as per the Centre’s notification).”

“No relaxation will be allowed in Rajkot municipal corporation as well, which is under orange zone. This was decided by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at a high-level meeting held on Saturday,” said Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, in a press briefing via video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh

Establishments with more than 50 workers in Uttar Pradesh’s Red and Orange zones will provide special transport facilities without dependence on public transport. These vehicles will only seat half the capacity. Thermal scanning will take place at all workplaces.

There will be an hour gap between the two shifts at the workplace.

Owners and workers of all types of industries can increase working hours with mutual consent. This system will remain for the next three months.

Construction activities will be allowed in the urban area provided there is no need to bring workers from outside. Renewable energy operations will be allowed. All goods, market complexes, and markets within the limits of the municipal corporation and municipality in urban areas will remain closed.

Bihar

The government has allowed the purchase of all kinds of items from e-commerce portals for residents of 33 districts that fall under the Green and Orange zones in the state. At the same time, only essential goods can be purchased via e-commerce portals in the five districts covered in the Red Zone. The guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry that are applicable on to various will be followed in Bihar.

Jharkhand

The state will not see any relaxation in the lockdown for the next two weeks. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the lockdown will remain the same in the state for the next two weeks. Students, workers and other people are coming back from outside in Jharkhand. In this case, the risk of infection of coronavirus is high. For this reason, the Government of Jharkhand has taken this decision as a precaution.

Rajasthan

Eight districts of Rajasthan are in the red zone. Mobile, laptop stationary and clothing shops will also open in the Red Zone. Facility to open OPD and medical clinic is also given in Red Zone. Construction workers who are on-site, 33% of employees in private offices, e-commerce have been allowed. The ban on sale of pan, gutkha and tobacco products will continue.

Madhya Pradesh

Relaxations will be applicable only in those areas of the orange zone where the infection is less. Street shops will open for a few hours, with limited permission for transport services. Small industries will start in green zone areas. 9 districts of Madhya Pradesh have been placed in Red and 19 districts in Orange Zone.