India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373

Updated: May 04, 2020 09:22 IST

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stood at 42,553 on Monday morning as 2,553 new infections and 72 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry.

There are 29,453 active cases, 11,706 people who have been cured and 1,373 patients died so far, the Union health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard showed at 8am.

India’s tally of Covid-19 had crossed the 40,000-mark on Sunday, 11 days after the cases had breached the 20,000-mark. The cases had crossed the 30,000-mark on April 29, while 15,000-mark was breached on April 19.

It had taken seven days for the cases to cross the 20,000-mark from 10,000.

The Centre has stressed that the country is on the right path in controlling the infections and that the spread of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is slowing down.

Data shows that India’s doubling rate — the average period it takes for infections to double — has gone up from four days at the beginning of April to around 11.5 days as of Sunday.

“If in last 14 days, the doubling rate was 10.5 days, then today it is around 12 days,” Union health minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters in Delhi on Sunday.

He said India’s mortality rate, which is 3.2%, is among the lowest in the world and added that the country was “on the path of success” to win the “war” against Covid-19.

Globally, more than 3.5 million people have contracted the coronavirus disease and 247,431 have died.