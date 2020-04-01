e-paper
Home / India News / Delhi Police video shows cops urged Nizamuddin markaz members to vacate area

Delhi Police video shows cops urged Nizamuddin markaz members to vacate area

Covid-19 update: The video was released after a few people, including AAP leaders Atishi and Amanatullah Khan, criticised the police for not taking action and getting the area vacated.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 07:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
People who took part in a Tablighi Jamaat function earlier this month in Delhi’s Nizamuddin walk to board buses taking them to a quarantine facility amid concerns of infection on day 7 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus.
People who took part in a Tablighi Jamaat function earlier this month in Delhi’s Nizamuddin walk to board buses taking them to a quarantine facility amid concerns of infection on day 7 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi police released a video on Tuesday, showing a senior policeman persuading a group of Nizamuddin markaz members to ask visitors to return to their native places due to government orders on maintaining social distance to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Police officials said the video was shot on March 23 at Hazrat Nizamuddin SHO’s office.

The video shows the SHO urging and at times warning members of the markaz (centre) to immediately ensure not more than five people can gather as all religious places are closed.

But there are still a large number of people in their buildings, he tells the members, warning them that if they don’t heed to repeated police requests he will be forced to take strict legal action.

He also shows them what he says is a notice to vacate the area.

The video has been released after a few people, including AAP leaders Atishi and Amanatullah Khan, criticised the police for not taking action and getting the area vacated.

Khan said he informed DCP (southeast) and ACP Nizamuddin on March 23 that about 1,000 people were stuck in the area, and asked why did the police not make any arrangement to move them out.

In the video, the SHO explains the group of markaz members about the need for social distancing and asks them to contact the SDM to facilitate the movement of people still residing in their buildings.

One of the members interrupts the SHO during the meeting and tells him that they had removed 1,500 people but there are 1,000 more who are from cities like Lucknow, Bijnore, Varanasi.

The members say the visitors are unable to vacate the buildings due to the lockdown.

The officer tells them he will speak to SDM and warns them to comply with the order to vacate.

