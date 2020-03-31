e-paper
Coronavirus Update: FIR against NizamuddinMarkaz organisers after 24 positive cases

Coronavirus Update: FIR against NizamuddinMarkaz organisers after 24 positive cases

FIR has been registered against the organisers of the Nizamuddin religious congregation.

india Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
24 people who took part in the congregation have tested Covid-19 positive.
24 people who took part in the congregation have tested Covid-19 positive.
         

Delhi police filed a case against Maulana Saad and others of Tableeghi Jamaat under Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday for alleged violation of government directions given to the management of ‘Markaz’ (religious congregation) of Basti Nizamuddin, regarding restrictions on gatherings, reported a news agency.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had asked for registration of an FIR on Monday after several members of the congregation in Nizamuddin were found to be infected with coronavirus and several others had to be hospitalised after they were detected with symptoms.

Earlier today in a press briefing, Kejriwal said a total of 1,548 people have been brought out of the Markaz and 441 of them were symptomatic, who were being tested further. He also added that 1,107 tested congregants were asymptomatic but had still been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

Questions have been raised about such a large religious congregation taking place in the heart of the city despite the ban on mass gatherings and religious functions in the capital followed by a nation-wide lockdown to enforce social distancing to counter the looming threat of Covid-19 spreading through community transmissions.

A Union home ministry document said on Tuesday that as on March 21, there were about 1746 persons staying in Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz. Of these, 216 were foreigners and 1530 were Indians. It added that all the Tabligh Jamaat workers staying at Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz were being medically screened since March 26.

It also says that about 826 foreigners associated with the Muslim sect had already fanned out to different Indian states before March 21 and mingled with local population and states have been instructed to identify, locate, test and quarantine them.

