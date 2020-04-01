e-paper
Coronavirus update: Kashmir man fakes death to reach home in ambulance during Covid-19 lockdown

Coronavirus update: Kashmir man fakes death to reach home in ambulance during Covid-19 lockdown

A police team intercepted the ambulance and found the man alive and subsequently arrested all the four accused. Police sent them to a quarantine facility.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 07:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jammu
A man with Covid-19 symptoms gets down from an ambulance at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.
A man with Covid-19 symptoms gets down from an ambulance at the Government Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (AP File Photo )
         

A man faked his death to reach home in an ambulance in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district during the nationwide lockdown, according to officials.

Hakam Din was admitted to Government Medical College hospital last week due to an injury.

After he was discharged, he conspired with three others and forged a certificate of his death to travel in a private ambulance, officials said. A police team intercepted the ambulance and found the man alive and subsequently arrested all the four accused. Police sent them to a quarantine facility.

