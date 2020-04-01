Coronavirus update: Kashmir man fakes death to reach home in ambulance during Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 07:12 IST

A man faked his death to reach home in an ambulance in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district during the nationwide lockdown, according to officials.

Hakam Din was admitted to Government Medical College hospital last week due to an injury.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

After he was discharged, he conspired with three others and forged a certificate of his death to travel in a private ambulance, officials said. A police team intercepted the ambulance and found the man alive and subsequently arrested all the four accused. Police sent them to a quarantine facility.

Follow latest coronavirus updates here