Delhi CM spotlights empty Vatican, Mecca to urge against religious gatherings

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:14 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Delhi had not entered the feared community transmissions phase of coronavirus and local transmissions were under control amid concerns over two dozen new cases of Covid-19 infections detected on Monday in the national capital’s Nizamuddin area.

The chief minister also promised action against anyone found guilty in the Nizamuddin religious congregation case in which he had requested for the registration of an FIR on Monday.

“Delhi Govt wrote to Lieutenant Governor for registration of FIR in this case, I have full hope he will give orders soon. If any negligence is found on part of any officers then action will be taken against them also,” Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

Twenty four participants of a religious gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin were detected with coronavirus yesterday, raising questions on the staging of the congregation despite social distancing and lockdown measures being in place. An intense screening was carried out in Nizamuddin area to gauge the scale of infections. Some of the infected congregants are suspected to have spread the virus further in their home states as well.

Earlier today, a Health ministry official said the need of the hour was to focus on containment and not on fault finding.

Kejriwal said that Delhi cases including those from the Markaz (religious gathering) had been analysed and there were no cases of community transmissions so far.

“We have analysed 97 cases including 24 cases from Markaz, 41 foreign travellers, 22 close relatives of foreign travellers. The situation is under control, there is no community transmission,” Kejriwal said.

He asked people to support the government in “our collective fight” against Covid-19 and said religious leaders should refrain from organising mass events.

“Navratri (a Hindu festival) is going on, but there is no one in temples, Gurudwaras are empty, Mecca is vacant, Vatican City is empty. This illness hasn’t spared even the developed countries, if we act irresponsibly in such situation, we will have problems,” Kejriwal said.

Giving further details on the Nizammuddin case, the chief minister said that a total of 1,548 people have been brought out of the Markaz and 441 of them were symptomatic.

“We have shifted them to hospitals and their tests are being conducted. 1,107 who did not show symptoms have been sent to quarantine,” he added.