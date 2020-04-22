Coronavirus update: Tripura market decides not to sell veggies to customers without masks

india

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:27 IST

Amidst coronavirus threat, a Tripura market decided not to sell vegetables to customers if they visit the market without wearing masks.

“ Coronavirus has become a threat to the world. We need to maintain social distancing, wear masks to protect us from the coronavirus. But it is seen many customers are not following this. So, we have decided not to sell vegetables to the customers who come without masks,” Maharajganj Bazaar Sabzee Byabsayi Samiti leader Nakul Das told the reporters on Wednesday.

They have put up a board in the market, ‘”No Mask, No Vegetables”.

Many other markets of Agartala are planning to follow this. In order to maintain social distance, all food markets of the capital city have been shifted to larger areas last month.