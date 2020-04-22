e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Coronavirus update: Tripura market decides not to sell veggies to customers without masks

Coronavirus update: Tripura market decides not to sell veggies to customers without masks

Many other markets of Agartala are planning to follow this. In order to maintain social distance, all food markets of the capital city have been shifted to larger areas last month.

india Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:27 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
They have put up a board in the market, ‘”No Mask, No Vegetables”.22222
They have put up a board in the market, ‘”No Mask, No Vegetables”.22222(HT file photo for representation)
         

Amidst coronavirus threat, a Tripura market decided not to sell vegetables to customers if they visit the market without wearing masks.

“ Coronavirus has become a threat to the world. We need to maintain social distancing, wear masks to protect us from the coronavirus. But it is seen many customers are not following this. So, we have decided not to sell vegetables to the customers who come without masks,” Maharajganj Bazaar Sabzee Byabsayi Samiti leader Nakul Das told the reporters on Wednesday.

They have put up a board in the market, ‘”No Mask, No Vegetables”.

Many other markets of Agartala are planning to follow this. In order to maintain social distance, all food markets of the capital city have been shifted to larger areas last month.

tags
top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news