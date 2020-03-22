Coronavirus updates: Full list of 75 districts under complete lockdown due to Covid-19

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 19:46 IST

The Centre and several state governments announced on Sunday a complete lockdown in 75 districts nationwide, to control the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), which has infected nearly 370 people in the country. Here’s a district-wise look at the areas which will be shut down to abort the threat of community transmission.

Seventy-five districts across 22 states and Union Territories where positive coronavirus cases have been reported will be under a complete lockdown till March 31. State governments have been asked to decide which “essential services” will be allowed, the Union government announced on Sunday after a meeting with cabinet secretaries. On Sunday, the nation successfully observed ‘Janta Curfew’ by staying indoors after a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a total lockdown of the national capital until March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In Delhi, the districts under lockdown will include Central Delhi, North Delhi, East Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi.

In Haryana, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Panipat and Gurugram will be shut.

Andhra Pradesh has put the districts of Prakasam, Vijaywada and Vizag under total lockdown.

In Maharashtra, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases among the states, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mumbai Surburban, Pune, Ratnagiri, Raigarh and Thane will be under a lockdown.

Rajasthan has ordered a lockdown for the districts of Bhilwara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Jaipur

Tamil Nadu has ordered a lockdown for Chennai, Erode and Kanchipuram.

In Uttar Pradesh, Agra, G B Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri are part of the 75 districts where a lockdown has been ordered.



West Bengal will close down Kolkata and North 24 Parganas.

In Gujarat, Kutch, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodra and Ahmedabad will be shut.

In Kerala, which had reported India’s first coronavirus positive case, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Iduki, Kasargode, Kottayam, Mallapuram, Kannur, Thrissur and Trivandrum will come under the lockdown.

Karnataka will lockdown Bangalore, Chikkaballapura, Mysore, Kodagu and Kalaburgi.

Chhattisgarh will shut down Raipur.

Protests and gatherings of over four people have been banned till March 31 in the national capital. And several other states have appealed to citizens to continue observing self-isolation after the Janta Curfew ends.

