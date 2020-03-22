e-paper
Coronavirus update: Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, domestic flights cancelled

Coronavirus update: Covid-19 forces Delhi lockdown till March 31, domestic flights cancelled

All private offices will remain closed but employees — both permanent and contractual — will be considered on-duty, Kejriwal said. The companies will have to provide them the salary for this duration, he added.

india Updated: Mar 22, 2020 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A public notice hangs outside India Gate during Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at Humanyun Road, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
A public notice hangs outside India Gate during Janta Curfew proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at Humanyun Road, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, March 22, 2020.(Sushil Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

A lockdown will be imposed in Delhi till March 31, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, announcing unprecedented curbs amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) that has infected 27 people in the city-state.

All domestic flights flying into Delhi will be cancelled as part of the stringent measures taken to stop the spread of the highly contagious Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, the government announced.

Follow live updates on coronavirus crisis

“We have decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi from 6am tomorrow (23rd March) to the midnight of March 31,” Kejriwal said.

No public transport services, including private buses, autos and e-rickshaws, will be allowed during the lockdown, and just 25% of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus fleet will be on the roads to carry people delivering essential services.

“During the lockdown, no document or proof will be sought from people if they say that they are out on streets to provide or avail any essential service,” he said.

