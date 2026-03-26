The bill aimed at preventing violence in the name of family honour cleared the state legislative council on Wednesday, completing its passage through the state legislature. Council clears bill to prevent hate crimes

Having been approved by the Assembly a day earlier, the legislation now awaits the Governor’s assent.

The legislature, formally titled the Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition (Eva Nammava Eva Nammava) Bill, 2026, establishes legal protections for couples, particularly those in inter-caste relationships, who face threats or coercion.

Despite reservations voiced during the debate, members of the Council ultimately backed the bill unanimously, in contrast to the divisions seen in the Assembly, where BJP legislators had opposed it.

Presenting the bill, state law and parliamentary affaris minister HK Patil argued that current laws do not adequately address such crimes or support victims. “Since a dedicated law does not exist, the culprits are getting away without harsh punishment and the victims are not being properly rehabilitated,” he said.

The legislation makes clear that the consent of families, caste groups or clans is not required once two adults agree to marry.

It introduces additional penalties, including a minimum five-year prison sentence alongside punishment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, for killings carried out in the name of honour. Social boycotts linked to such cases are also criminalised.

Beyond punitive measures, the bill mandates institutional support.

Police must provide protection within six hours of receiving a complaint from a threatened couple. It also requires the establishment of state-funded safe houses in every district, with access to legal aid and assistance from non-governmental organisations. Responsibility for ensuring the safety of such couples is placed on the state and local authorities.

During the discussion, BJP MLC KS Naveen suggested that counselling mechanisms could help ease family tensions. “This Bill intends to support true love. However, many teenage girls are purposely misled across the state. If the government’s law helps such instances, it may be of use in hundreds of such cases,” he said.

Questions were also raised about whether people at the legal age of 18 are sufficiently mature to make marital decisions. In response, Patil pointed to international practices where the minimum marriage age is higher, while noting that any change to the legal age in India would fall under the Centre’s authority.

The bill’s statement of objects and reasons cites constitutional guarantees, including equality before the law, personal liberty and freedoms of expression, association and movement, as underpinning an individual’s right to choose a partner.

The push for legislation follows a series of incidents in the state. State home minister G Parameshwara had earlier told the Council that Karnataka recorded 15 hate crimes against couples over the past five years. The issue drew renewed attention after the 2025 killing of Manya Patil in Hubballi, allegedly by her father and associates.