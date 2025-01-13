Council speaker questions CID probe into Ravi-Hebbalkar row

Legislative council speaker Basavaraj Horatti has expressed reservations about the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) being tasked with probing the altercation between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CT Ravi and minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar during the recent winter session in Belagavi. Horatti conveyed his concerns in a letter addressed to state home minister G Parameshwara. Basavaraj Horatti

“The House has the sovereign power to discuss, conclude, and decide on incidents within its premises. It is unclear why this case has been handed over to the CID. The speaker holds the authority to maintain discipline in the House, and any decisions regarding its proceedings are final,” Horatti wrote on Saturday.

He criticised the move, describing it as a potential constitutional conflict that undermines the powers vested in the legislature and the speaker. “Both the executive and the legislature must respect each other’s roles and avoid unnecessary clashes. I trust you will handle this matter in alignment with the Constitution and preserve the sovereignty of the House,” he added.

The issue stems from an incident on December 19, the last day of the Belagavi winter session. During a heated debate, Hebbalkar accused Ravi of using obscene language against her. Following her complaint, Ravi was arrested the same evening at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, where the session was held. He was later released on directions from the Karnataka high court.

The state government handed over the case to the CID to ensure a thorough investigation. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Parameshwara defended the decision. “We will examine the speaker’s letter and consult legal advisors before proceeding. The law applies equally to everyone, and the CID’s involvement aims to prevent unnecessary confusion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CID is investigating multiple facets of the case, including an anonymous threat letter addressed to Ravi.

Chikkamagaluru superintendent of police Vikram Amathe confirmed the registration of a case concerning a letter threatening Ravi and his son. “An anonymous letter has been received, and an investigation is underway to trace its origin and verify its content,” Amathe said.

The letter reportedly demands Ravi’s apology for his alleged use of derogatory language against Hebbalkar, warning of harm if he fails to comply within 15 days. Police sources suggested that the letter does not explicitly name Hebbalkar, but is believed to be linked to the legislative council incident.

The controversy has sparked a political war of words. Reacting to the threat letter, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar dismissed it as fabricated. “Ravi has become a ‘drama master.’ He should have apologised for his remarks against a woman minister instead of weaving lies,” Shivakumar said.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi criticised the state government for its handling of the case. “This is vengeance by the government. They should identify the culprits behind the letter within hours and take swift action,” he said.

Ravi has denied the allegations and claimed police misconduct during his arrest. He has also written to the governor seeking additional security, citing concerns for his safety.