Counting day: BJP leading in 24 Gujarat seats, Congress 2

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2024 09:48 AM IST

The BJP is aiming for a clean sweep in Gujarat — it won all 26 seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections

​​Ahmedabad:The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 24 of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, early counting trends on Tuesday showed, with the Congress ahead in the other two at 9.15am.

An election staff member stands next to VVPATs and EVMs inside a strongroom in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)
An election staff member stands next to VVPATs and EVMs inside a strongroom in Ahmedabad. (REUTERS)

The BJP is aiming for a clean sweep in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah — it won all 26 seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The party already secured the Surat seat in April as its candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed after eight candidates withdrew their candidacy on the last day of form withdrawal and the nominations of two candidates from the Congress were cancelled a day ago.

Of the 25 seats for which counting is being held today, the Congress was leading in Patan and Banaskantha.

News / India News / Counting day: BJP leading in 24 Gujarat seats, Congress 2
