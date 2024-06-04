Counting day: BJP leading in 24 Gujarat seats, Congress 2
The BJP is aiming for a clean sweep in Gujarat — it won all 26 seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections
Ahmedabad:The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 24 of 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, early counting trends on Tuesday showed, with the Congress ahead in the other two at 9.15am.
The BJP is aiming for a clean sweep in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah — it won all 26 seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The party already secured the Surat seat in April as its candidate Mukesh Dalal was declared elected unopposed after eight candidates withdrew their candidacy on the last day of form withdrawal and the nominations of two candidates from the Congress were cancelled a day ago.
Of the 25 seats for which counting is being held today, the Congress was leading in Patan and Banaskantha.
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.